Corsair Unveils K55 CORE RGB Gaming Keyboard: Quality on a Budget

In the sphere of gaming peripherals, Corsair has unveiled its newest offering, the K55 CORE RGB Gaming Keyboard. This novel product targets the entry-level market, sporting a budget-friendly price tag of $39.99 USD. Despite its all-plastic build and non-mechanical membrane/rubber dome switches, the keyboard is packed with an array of features including a full-sized form factor, dedicated media buttons, and a Windows lock button.

Lightweight and Spill-Resistant Design

Weighting a mere 750 grams, the K55 CORE is designed with practicality in mind. Its spill-resistant nature ensures durability, while its lightweight design enhances portability. Furthermore, the keyboard offers a soft and quiet typing experience, eschewing the ‘mushy’ feel that’s often a downside of non-mechanical keyboards.

Customizable Features

One of the key selling points of the K55 CORE is its customizable features. It boasts 10 distinct lighting zones that can be personalized through Corsair’s iCue software suite. This software allows for key remapping and detailed lighting adjustments, letting users tailor their keyboard to their specific needs and aesthetic preferences.

Performance and Affordability

The K55 CORE also delivers on the performance front. It includes a 12-key rollover with 1,000Hz polling, providing a responsive gaming experience. While it may lack the durability of more expensive mechanical keyboards, this product aims to deliver a comfortable typing and gaming experience at an affordable price. This makes it an excellent choice for entry-level gamers or as a secondary keyboard for gaming consoles.