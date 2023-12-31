Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game – Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS with a Twist

Consumer Softproducts, the creative brainchild of solo developer Ville Kallio, has unveiled its newest venture, Psycho Patrol R. This game, anticipated by many, is a unique blend of a first-person shooter (FPS) and immersive sim, set against the sprawling backdrop of an open world.

The Premise of Psycho Patrol R

Players will find themselves in the boots of a mech-piloting police officer vested with superpowers, becoming part of the Psycho Patrol, a specialty division of the European Federal Police. Their mission? To crack down on mental crimes plaguing the deteriorating state of Pan-Europa. The game is designed to offer a multitude of routes and approaches, facilitating extensive interaction with non-player characters (NPCs).

The Complex System of Meters

Psycho Patrol R introduces a sophisticated system of meters that players will need to master. These meters include Health, Radiation, Fatigue, Heat, Occlusion, and Orgone. These elements add layers of complexity and depth to the gameplay, pushing players to strategize and adapt based on their environment and the challenges they face.

From the Creator of Cruelty Squad

Consumer Softproducts, helmed by Ville Kallio, is known for producing engaging, thought-provoking games. The developer’s previous title, Cruelty Squad, was lauded for its transgressive gameplay that dared to push boundaries while still delivering an enjoyable gaming experience. The game garnered accolades and high praise from critics, including PC Gamer.

While no specific release date for Psycho Patrol R has been provided yet, the game is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Steam. Gaming enthusiasts can follow the game’s progress on the platform.

