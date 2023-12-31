en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game – Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS with a Twist

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:11 pm EST
Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game – Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS with a Twist

Consumer Softproducts, the creative brainchild of solo developer Ville Kallio, has unveiled its newest venture, Psycho Patrol R. This game, anticipated by many, is a unique blend of a first-person shooter (FPS) and immersive sim, set against the sprawling backdrop of an open world.

The Premise of Psycho Patrol R

Players will find themselves in the boots of a mech-piloting police officer vested with superpowers, becoming part of the Psycho Patrol, a specialty division of the European Federal Police. Their mission? To crack down on mental crimes plaguing the deteriorating state of Pan-Europa. The game is designed to offer a multitude of routes and approaches, facilitating extensive interaction with non-player characters (NPCs).

The Complex System of Meters

Psycho Patrol R introduces a sophisticated system of meters that players will need to master. These meters include Health, Radiation, Fatigue, Heat, Occlusion, and Orgone. These elements add layers of complexity and depth to the gameplay, pushing players to strategize and adapt based on their environment and the challenges they face.

From the Creator of Cruelty Squad

Consumer Softproducts, helmed by Ville Kallio, is known for producing engaging, thought-provoking games. The developer’s previous title, Cruelty Squad, was lauded for its transgressive gameplay that dared to push boundaries while still delivering an enjoyable gaming experience. The game garnered accolades and high praise from critics, including PC Gamer.

While no specific release date for Psycho Patrol R has been provided yet, the game is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Steam. Gaming enthusiasts can follow the game’s progress on the platform.

Aside from the game announcement, the developer’s communication also touched upon various unrelated topics, including camera lenses and a British volunteer medic’s unfortunate demise in Ukraine. However, these news snippets do not directly pertain to Psycho Patrol R.

0
Europe Gaming Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Retrospective 2023: Navigating a Year of Challenges and Milestones

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication After 52 Years in Power

By Nitish Verma

Historic Abdication: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Step Down After 52-Year Reign

By Nitish Verma

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate, Ushering in a New Era

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era Awaits ...
@Denmark · 20 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era Awaits ...
heart comment 0
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate: A New Era for Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate: A New Era for Danish Monarchy
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences

By Geeta Pillai

European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
A Year of Environmental Milestones: 2023 in Review

By Salman Akhtar

A Year of Environmental Milestones: 2023 in Review
Winter Wonderland Ride Malfunction: Thrill Turns to Terror

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Winter Wonderland Ride Malfunction: Thrill Turns to Terror
Latest Headlines
World News
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
4 mins
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
5 mins
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
7 mins
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
8 mins
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
8 mins
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
10 mins
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
10 mins
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
11 mins
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
12 mins
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
29 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
30 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
43 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
58 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
5 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app