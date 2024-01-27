CMON Acquires Struggling Kickstarter Projects from Mythic Games

In a move that underscores the volatility inherent in crowdfunding ventures, prominent tabletop game publisher, CMON, has absorbed the intellectual properties of two previously unsuccessful Kickstarter projects, Anastyr and HEL: The Last Saga. The original creator, Mythic Games, despite having raised a substantial $3.2 million in funding, admitted that the projects posed challenges too formidable for their available resources.

CMON's Rescue Operation

CMON, renowned for its strategic acumen, has committed to breathe new life into these beleaguered projects. The company plans to extensively develop and play-test both games before introducing revamped versions to the public. Demonstrating its dedication to the gaming community, CMON has offered to provide complimentary copies of the final base games to the original backers, albeit with the stipulation that recipients cover shipping and VAT costs.

Mythic Games' Struggles

The deal occurs against the backdrop of Mythic Games' ongoing struggles with other projects. Notably, Darkest Dungeon: The Board Game, despite a successful fundraising campaign, grappled with a $1.7 million shortfall. As a result, Mythic Games has been forced to downsize via staff layoffs and the divestment of intellectual properties. One project, Monsterpocalypse, remains unfulfilled, further highlighting the company's precarious position.

The Risks of Crowdfunding

The precarious nature of this situation serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with crowdfunding board games. While Kickstarter and similar platforms can serve as effective marketing and pre-sales tools, they do not offer any guarantee for the completion of projects. In this instance, the original Kickstarter stretch goals and other rewards promised to backers will not be materialized, revealing the double-edged sword that crowdfunding can sometimes represent.