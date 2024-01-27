Cincinnati's Esports Saturdays: Igniting Careers in the Gaming Industry

A fresh initiative has been launched in Cincinnati, Ohio, aptly named 'Esports Saturdays.' This initiative is a concerted endeavor by the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC), Cincy Fear, Channel 3 Gaming, the local library, and the city. The program is designed to engage young gaming enthusiasts and introduce them to the numerous career paths available within the video gaming industry.

Empowering Young Gamers

At the core of 'Esports Saturdays' is the objective to educate young gamers about the potential of the gaming industry. By providing them an opportunity to game across various platforms, the program aims to broaden their perspective of the industry. Joe Berta, the service area coordinator for the CRC's Lincoln Recreation Center, is one of the key figures propelling this initiative forward.

Learning from the Best

Participants of the program have the unique advantage of learning from the best in the industry. Joel Willis, a champion gamer and founder of Channel 3 Gaming, is closely involved with the program. Channel 3 Gaming is providing the technology platform for the program, including a social media network equipped with brackets, ranks, teams, stats, and clips.

A World Beyond the Games

The program's main objective is not merely to entertain but to educate. While the central focus is on having fun, the initiative seeks to highlight the potential of the gaming industry beyond being a professional esports player. Sirron Baker, a student at Woodward Career Technical High School and a participant in the program, encourages more young gamers to become a part of it. He sees it as an opportunity to learn about and explore the diverse and lucrative career options available in the gaming industry.