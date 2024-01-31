Chucklefish and Pixpil Release 'Eastward: Octopia', a New Adventure for Eastward Fans

London-based independent game developer and publisher, Chucklefish, in collaboration with Shanghai-based game studio, Pixpil, have released 'Eastward: Octopia', a new downloadable content (DLC) expansion for the critically acclaimed game Eastward. The DLC is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch platforms. Priced at $5.99, the expansion is currently enjoying a 15% discount on Steam until February 14th.

A Cozy Life-Simulation Adventure

The 'Eastward: Octopia' DLC is a standalone cozy life-simulation story set in a tranquil countryside setting, Octopia. Players can reunite with the charming duo, Sam and John, and engage in numerous activities such as farming, cooking, and building community relationships. The primary goal is to revitalize the dilapidated town of Octopia, injecting life and vibrancy back into its landscapes.

Experience the Tranquil World of Octopia

The expansion offers players a farming simulation experience in a parallel world. The DLC allows players to restore ruined farmlands, grow crops, raise livestock, and interact with non-playable characters (NPCs). The game promises a substantial 15 to 20 hours of gameplay, thus adding depth to the original Eastward game.

Powered by Pixpil's Game Engine

Developed using Pixpil's proprietary game engine, 'Eastward: Octopia' draws inspiration from 90s Japanese animation and classic video games. The game is accessible directly from Eastward's start menu, offering a new farming and story adventure featuring Sam and John in a remote mountainside village.

Chucklefish and Pixpil's collaboration on 'Eastward: Octopia' further solidifies their commitment to offering rich and immersive gaming experiences. As they continue to support indie game projects, fans can look forward to more innovative and engaging titles in the future.