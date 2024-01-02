en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Handheld Gaming Companies Gear Up for Technological Advancements: Possible Market Shift on the Horizon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Chinese Handheld Gaming Companies Gear Up for Technological Advancements: Possible Market Shift on the Horizon

In the rapidly evolving world of handheld gaming, Chinese boutique companies like Ayaneo and GPD have taken a timely leap, planning to enhance their 2024 consoles by replacing the existing AMD 7840U chip with the advanced 8840U model. Despite the 8840U being largely analogous to its predecessor, it brings to the table a significant uptick in AI processing speeds, a critical facet in the gaming landscape.

Eyeing Market Dominance

The competitive landscape of the handheld gaming industry is witnessing a potential sea change. OneXPlayer, another key player, is gearing up to introduce a handheld system that houses an Intel Core Ultra processor. This move poses a potential challenge to the dominance of AMD in this specialized market.

Intel’s Performance Advantage

Phoronix, a well-known benchmarking entity, has conducted tests that underscore the performance merits of Intel’s processors over AMD’s. The results demonstrated that Intel’s 155H processor eclipses AMD’s 7840U in both graphical processing and power efficiency – two decisive factors for handheld gaming devices.

Signifying a Market Shift

This development could herald a paradigm shift in the handheld gaming industry. With evident performance advantages, Intel’s processors could start to gain more traction and become more prominent in the industry, potentially shaking up the market dynamics.

0
China Gaming
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping Acknowledges China's Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up

By Aqsa Younas Rana

NVIDIA Unveils a Custom GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Graphics Card

By Salman Khan

China's Demographic Crisis: Working Women Resist Government's Call for More Children

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Port of Shanghai Stands Tall: World's Busiest Container Port for 14th ...
@Business · 30 mins
Port of Shanghai Stands Tall: World's Busiest Container Port for 14th ...
heart comment 0
Xi Jinping’s ‘Reunification’ Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping's 'Reunification' Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections
Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges
2024 Market Trends: Bitcoin Surges, Gold Climbs, and Chinese Markets Decline

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Market Trends: Bitcoin Surges, Gold Climbs, and Chinese Markets Decline
Pakistan’s Military Fortifies Ties with US, Reducing Reliance on China: Geopolitical Implications

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pakistan's Military Fortifies Ties with US, Reducing Reliance on China: Geopolitical Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
4 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
4 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
13 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
16 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
17 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
18 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
18 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
18 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
20 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
37 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app