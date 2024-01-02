Chinese Handheld Gaming Companies Gear Up for Technological Advancements: Possible Market Shift on the Horizon

In the rapidly evolving world of handheld gaming, Chinese boutique companies like Ayaneo and GPD have taken a timely leap, planning to enhance their 2024 consoles by replacing the existing AMD 7840U chip with the advanced 8840U model. Despite the 8840U being largely analogous to its predecessor, it brings to the table a significant uptick in AI processing speeds, a critical facet in the gaming landscape.

Eyeing Market Dominance

The competitive landscape of the handheld gaming industry is witnessing a potential sea change. OneXPlayer, another key player, is gearing up to introduce a handheld system that houses an Intel Core Ultra processor. This move poses a potential challenge to the dominance of AMD in this specialized market.

Intel’s Performance Advantage

Phoronix, a well-known benchmarking entity, has conducted tests that underscore the performance merits of Intel’s processors over AMD’s. The results demonstrated that Intel’s 155H processor eclipses AMD’s 7840U in both graphical processing and power efficiency – two decisive factors for handheld gaming devices.

Signifying a Market Shift

This development could herald a paradigm shift in the handheld gaming industry. With evident performance advantages, Intel’s processors could start to gain more traction and become more prominent in the industry, potentially shaking up the market dynamics.