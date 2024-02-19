Chicago Gaming Tycoon Reshapes New Hampshire's Casino Landscape Amid Legal Drama

In a bold move that marks a significant shift in New Hampshire's gaming industry, Chicago-based entrepreneur Greg Carlin has poured $25 million into the expansion and refurbishment of two key casinos. This venture, spotlighting the Ocean Gaming Casino in Hampton and a burgeoning project in Rochester's Lilac Mall, is driven by the lucrative allure of historic horse racing (HHR) machines. Meanwhile, the gaming scene is also abuzz with the legal quagmire entangling former state Sen. Andy Sanborn and his Win Win Win casino, casting shadows of uncertainty over the industry's future.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Gaming with Historic Horse Racing

The introduction of HHR machines in 2021 has been a game-changer for New Hampshire's casinos, offering a lucrative alternative to traditional table games. By allowing operators to retain a whopping 75% of HHR revenue— a stark contrast to the 35% from table games— the state has seen a surge in interest from national gaming operators. Carlin's G2 Gaming, with the strategic acquisition of two casinos, is at the forefront of this transformation, signaling a shift from local to national ownership in the state's gaming sector. The limited number of HHR licenses, capped at 14 until July with a potential for extension, has intensified the competition among operators, further underscoring the profitability of these machines.

The Legal Labyrinth Surrounding Win Win Win

Advertisment

Amidst the burgeoning success of HHR machines and the influx of national players into New Hampshire's gaming market, the legal troubles of Andy Sanborn and his Win Win Win casino have emerged as a stark counterpoint. Facing investigations for alleged misrepresentations on a pandemic loan application and potential misuse of funds, Sanborn's predicament has introduced a layer of complexity to the industry's landscape. The unresolved legal issues and the looming possibility of criminal charges have rendered the sale of Win Win Win a challenging proposition, despite the attractive prospect of its potential HHR license. This legal entanglement not only highlights the regulatory hurdles facing the gaming industry but also underscores the precarious balance between rapid expansion and legal compliance.

Shaping the Future of New Hampshire's Gaming Industry

As the New Hampshire gaming industry stands at a crossroads, the ambitious endeavors of Greg Carlin and the legal woes of Andy Sanborn represent two divergent narratives within the same sector. Carlin's investment in transforming the Ocean Gaming Casino and his developmental project in Rochester are emblematic of the industry's potential for growth and innovation. Conversely, Sanborn's legal challenges serve as a cautionary tale of the potential pitfalls inherent in the gaming business. Together, these developments paint a complex portrait of an industry in flux, navigating the twin currents of opportunity and adversity. The outcome of these intertwined narratives will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of New Hampshire's gaming sector for years to come.