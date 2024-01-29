Cheat Happens Announces Massive Discount on Premium Lifetime Subscription

In an era where gaming is no longer a mere pastime but a lifestyle, Cheat Happens, a thriving platform for PC gamers, has announced a significant markdown on its premium lifetime subscription. The price, originally set at $99, is currently halved to $49.99, offering an impressive array of cheat codes, trainers, and savegames for an expansive catalog of over 6,000 PC games.

Continuous Additions and Exclusive Perks

What sets Cheat Happens apart is its commitment to continuously augmenting its offerings. The platform inducts new games into its repertoire each month, ensuring an ever-evolving landscape for its members. This service is driven by a dedicated team of in-house programmers who meticulously develop custom gaming cheats, their inspiration derived from the preferences and demands of their subscriber community.

Access to a Vast Collection and Valuable Tools

With a membership, gamers unlock the gateway to a vast trove of over 27,000 game trainers. They can also anticipate an average of 170 new cheats and trainers being launched monthly—a testament to Cheat Happens' unwavering dedication to staying abreast with the dynamic gaming scene. Alongside these benefits, the Cheat Happens membership offers access to valuable tools such as the Trainer Manager and the CoSMOS Memory Scanner/Hacker software, further enhancing the gaming experience.

Anticipation for Mobile App and Community Engagement

Adding to the lure of the membership is the buzz surrounding an upcoming mobile app, promising to elevate user experience to unprecedented heights. Furthermore, premium members are granted the privilege to actively participate in forums, fostering a spirited community where gamers can discuss various gaming topics and place requests for new trainers. As enticing as this offer is, it's important to note that the promotional price for the discounted premium lifetime subscription could change at any time, and hence, immediate action is suggested.