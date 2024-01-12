en English
Business

Chantelle Cole Appointed Programme Director for NZ Game Development Sector Rebate Scheme

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Chantelle Cole Appointed Programme Director for NZ Game Development Sector Rebate Scheme

Chantelle Cole, esteemed business leader and proponent of the gaming industry, has been named the Programme Director for the New Zealand Game Development Sector Rebate (GDSR) scheme. Recognized for her sterling leadership at the internationally-acclaimed game studio Dinosaur Polo Club, she carried the title of CEO. Chantelle’s accomplishments are numerous, having led her team to international recognition, nurturing a diverse and balanced work environment, and championing the expansion of the game development sector in New Zealand.

A Proven Track Record

Cole’s tenure at Dinosaur Polo Club is distinguished by an array of accolades. She has been a BAFTA nominee, secured a coveted position on the Deloitte Fast50 index, and won numerous awards. But her engagement with the industry goes well beyond her professional role. She has been actively involved with the NZ Games Festival, the NZ Game Development Association, and the Centre of Digital Excellence. Her expansive experience and network are expected to bring significant advantages to the GDSR and the growth of New Zealand’s game development sector.

Management’s Reaction

The NZ On Air Chief Executive, Cameron Harland, expressed his pleasure over Cole’s appointment, noting her expertise would elevate the GDSR’s development and administration. His confidence in Cole’s abilities is underpinned by her record of success at Dinosaur Polo Club and her commitment to the gaming industry in New Zealand.

Implications for the Future

With Cole at the helm of the GDSR, the future of game development in New Zealand appears promising. Her appointment marks a significant step towards further supporting the growth and expansion of the sector. As the industry continues to evolve, Cole’s leadership, expertise, and dedication to diversity and healthy workplace practices will undoubtedly make a substantial contribution to the gaming landscape in New Zealand.

Business Gaming New Zealand
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

