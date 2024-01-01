Celebrating ‘The Legend of Zelda’: A Journey of Reinvention and Anticipation

In the world of gaming, 2023 was a year of retrospection and anticipation for the beloved ‘The Legend of Zelda’ series. In a unique move, Polygon embarked on a ‘Zeldathon’, a celebration that spanned the entire series, leading up to the highly-anticipated release of ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’. The Shigeru Miyamoto-created series, a stalwart of gaming culture, was once again under the spotlight, its legacy and future both subjects of passionate discourse.

A Legacy of Reinvention

From the original 1986 game to the most recent releases, the series has been known for a consistent core idea coupled with a tradition of innovation across its mainline entries. This legacy of reinvention, which has seen the series adapt and evolve while maintaining its core ethos, is what makes ranking these games a challenging task. Their unique impact and historical significance are considered, making the process more than just a comparison of gameplay mechanics.

Exclusions and Experimentations

While most titles were considered in this ranking, some were deliberately left out. The multiplayer games ‘Four Swords’, ‘Four Swords Adventures’, and ‘Tri Force Heroes’, and spinoffs like ‘Link’s Crossbow Training’ were excluded. Despite this, the series’ experimentations weren’t overlooked. ‘Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link’, for instance, deviated from the norm with its side-scrolling and RPG elements. Despite being a more challenging game, it was influential in shaping the series’ future.

Celebrating the Highlights

‘Phantom Hourglass’ was the series’ first foray into utilizing DS touch controls, and while it experienced some pacing issues, it represented a milestone in the series’ evolution. ‘Twilight Princess’ introduced a new, memorable aspect of Link as a wolf and brought to life Midna, a helper character with a significant story arc. Capcom’s collaboration on ‘Oracle of Ages’ and ‘Oracle of Seasons’ added a new layer of complexity with sophisticated puzzles, reinforcing the series’ reputation for innovation.

As we move into 2024, the ‘Zeldathon’ concluded with the release of ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’, joining the ranks of its ground-breaking predecessors. As with all Zelda games, it is a testament to the series’ enduring appeal and an indication of its continued evolution in the gaming landscape.