Business

CD Projekt RED Dismisses Acquisition Rumors, Affirms Commitment to Independence

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
CD Projekt RED Dismisses Acquisition Rumors, Affirms Commitment to Independence

Adam Kicinski, formerly the CEO and recently appointed as the chief strategy officer of CD Projekt RED, has categorically dismissed speculation about the potential acquisition of the renowned game studio. The company, celebrated for titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has been the subject of acquisition rumors, a notion that Kicinski refutes as baseless.

Unwavering Stance on Independence

Kicinski emphasized the studio’s commitment to maintaining its independence, a sentiment deeply entrenched in the company’s ethos. He stated that CD Projekt RED is not interested in becoming part of a larger entity, a stance that is strongly supported by the company’s statutes. Independence, according to Kicinski, has been a defining characteristic of their journey, and the company takes pride in the independent status they have achieved through years of dedicated work.

Future Prospects and Expansion Plans

Looking towards the future, Kicinski expressed confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. The studio has ambitious plans, including the development of The Witcher 4, a remake of the first Witcher game, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and a new original IP codenamed Hadar. He also reassured that current staff will have stable employment as they transition between working on Cyberpunk and Polaris, with a projected increase in employment by 2025. This vision suggests a future that continues to be driven by the studio’s commitment to independence and its passion for game development.

Reinforcing a Legacy of Independence

CD Projekt RED’s determination to remain independent in an industry often marked by acquisitions and mergers underscores its unique position. Kicinski’s statement serves as a strong affirmation of the value they place on their independence, a trait that has been instrumental in crafting their legacy. As the studio gears up for its future projects, the company’s unwavering commitment to independence will undoubtedly continue to shape its path in the gaming industry.

Business Gaming Poland
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

