Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions Set for PC and Xbox Release with Free Steam Demo

Indie game, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, set to pay tribute to the renowned Shonen Jump+ manga series, is making its way to PC and Xbox platforms. Developed by Momo-pi and published by Shueisha Games, the game is slated for an official release on March 1, 2024. However, before the full game becomes available, players will have a chance to experience a free demo during the Steam Next Fest, running from February 5 to 12.

The Story of Damien

Set in the heart of Japan, the game's narrative centers around Damien, a shy boy struggling with the isolation and loneliness that comes with his move to a foreign land. To navigate through these emotions, Damien constructs an imaginative world where he transforms into Captain Velvet Meteor, an adventurous superhero. This new identity launches him into a tactical journey, where he is accompanied by his favorite Jump+ heroes.

An Adventure of Tactics and Stealth

More than just an ordinary game, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions offers a mix of strategic battles interwoven with puzzle and stealth elements. The gameplay reflects Damien's journey of adaptation to his new surroundings, symbolizing his search for personal identity. This design allows players to experience the challenges faced by Damien in a unique and interactive manner.

Release Details

Following its launch on the Nintendo Switch, the anticipated game will be available for purchase on both PC via Steam and Microsoft Store and Xbox, from March 1 at a retail price of $24.99. The game features free-roaming exploration segments, adding another layer of depth to the tactical adventure. As players guide Damien on his quest, they will be faced with the task of escaping a mysterious planet and confronting an unknown monster army, thus making every moment of gameplay a thrilling experience.