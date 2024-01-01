en English
Gaming

Canine Gamer: Shiba Inu to Attempt Speedrun at AGDQ

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Canine Gamer: Shiba Inu to Attempt Speedrun at AGDQ

In a groundbreaking event scheduled at the upcoming Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), a Shiba Inu named Peanut Butter (PB) is all set to take on the classic NES game Gyromite in an unprecedented speedrun. The mastermind behind this unique endeavor is none other than PB’s owner, a seasoned Twitch streamer and renowned speedrunner, JSR.

Unveiling the Dynamic Duo

JSR, also known as JSR_ on Twitch, has a commendable background in speedrunning, holding records in multiple titles. He has been a part of the speedrunning community for over seven years and has participated in five GDQ events previously. JSR adopted PB during the pandemic and their bond has grown stronger over time, with PB being trained to perform numerous tricks, including playing Gyromite with a custom controller.

Training a Canine Gamer

A year of dedicated daily training went into preparing PB for his impending speedrun. JSR leveraged PB’s ability to press buttons for 20 to 30 seconds and used food as a potent motivator. The controller, designed by JSR and his friends, includes large buttons for the A and B functions, a Start button, and a smaller button that simultaneously presses A and B. This meticulous design ensures that the task is not simplified for PB, maintaining the integrity of the speedrun.

An Unconventional Addition to AGDQ

AGDQ, known for its exciting speedruns of video games by skilled players, will showcase this exceptional speedrun attempt by a dog for the first time. The inclusion of PB adds a fresh, unprecedented element to the speedrunning community and challenges the conventional perception of what is possible in the gaming world. It also underscores the extraordinary bond between a man and his dog, united by their shared love for gaming, and their journey of training and bonding that has now captured the attention of gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Gaming Pets
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

