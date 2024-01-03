en English
Gaming

Call of Duty’s Ghost and Soap: A Surprising Fanfic Favourite

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
Call of Duty’s Ghost and Soap: A Surprising Fanfic Favourite

The fanfiction hub, Archive Of Our Own (AO3), revealed its unofficial annual tally of top ship pairings for the year 2023, based on the ‘greatest gain in total fanworks’ uploaded to the site. Among the multitude of popular pairings, a gay ship from the globally renowned Call of Duty franchise gained significant attention. This pairing, featuring characters Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley and John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, ranked sixth overall and secured the second spot in the gaming category, leaping a staggering 75 spots from the previous year.

The Rise of Ghost and Soap

The unexpected surge in the popularity of this pairing is attributed to a phenomenon known as ‘bimbofication’ of the character Ghost on the social media platform, TikTok. Prominent influencers such as Brittany Broski played a fundamental role in driving this trend, with Broski herself purchasing a personalized Cameo from Jeff Leach, the original voice actor of the character Ghost.

Intersection of Gaming and LGBTQIA+ Representation

This trend signifies the evolving interests of fanfic writers, highlighting the intersection of gaming and LGBTQIA+ representation. AO3’s list serves as a testament to the diverse and inclusive nature of fanfiction, where fans have the freedom to explore various narratives, relationships, and identities.

Other Notable Pairings

Beyond the Call of Duty universe, other noteworthy pairings include Aziraphale and Crowley from Good Omens, Sirius Black and Remus Lupin from the Harry Potter series, and characters from Genshin Impact and Baldur’s Gate 3. These pairings, too, reflect the diverse interests and creative explorations of fanfic writers.

A correction was also later added to the article, clarifying that it is Michael Sheen, not Martin Sheen, who stars in Good Omens.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

