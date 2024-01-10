Call of Duty: Warzone Introduces Controversial ‘Covert Exfil’ Feature

Call of Duty: Warzone has ignited discussions within the gaming world with its latest feature, ‘Covert Exfil,’ that allows players to bow out of the map early. A departure from the conventional battle royale blueprint, this new addition mirrors the mechanics of extraction shooter games such as ‘Escape from Tarkov.’

Covert Exfil: A New Win Condition?

The game’s developer, Raven Software, has clarified that the ‘Covert Exfil’ feature is not a traditional win condition and will not contribute to Champion’s Quest progress. However, the official Call of Duty blog initially described it as a ‘new win condition,’ leading to some confusion within the community. Activision, the game’s publisher, has reaffirmed Raven’s explanation without further elaboration.

Season 1 Reloaded: More Than Just Covert Exfil

The ‘Covert Exfil’ feature is part of the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded update, which also introduces a Gulag Night Vision Public Event, a new quest in Urzikstan, and a Weapon Case objective designed to enrich the early gameplay. The advent of these new features has elicited mixed emotions amongst the Warzone community.

Fan Reactions and Future Expectations

While some fans embrace the ‘Covert Exfil’ feature as a refreshing twist, others express concern that it could disrupt the core battle royale experience. There are calls for making ‘Covert Exfil’ a limited-time mode to maintain the game’s traditional essence. As the gaming world eagerly awaits the release of official patch notes, it remains to be seen how this feature will shape the future of Call of Duty: Warzone.