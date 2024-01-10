en English
Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone Introduces Controversial ‘Covert Exfil’ Feature

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Call of Duty: Warzone Introduces Controversial ‘Covert Exfil’ Feature

Call of Duty: Warzone has ignited discussions within the gaming world with its latest feature, ‘Covert Exfil,’ that allows players to bow out of the map early. A departure from the conventional battle royale blueprint, this new addition mirrors the mechanics of extraction shooter games such as ‘Escape from Tarkov.’

Covert Exfil: A New Win Condition?

The game’s developer, Raven Software, has clarified that the ‘Covert Exfil’ feature is not a traditional win condition and will not contribute to Champion’s Quest progress. However, the official Call of Duty blog initially described it as a ‘new win condition,’ leading to some confusion within the community. Activision, the game’s publisher, has reaffirmed Raven’s explanation without further elaboration.

Season 1 Reloaded: More Than Just Covert Exfil

The ‘Covert Exfil’ feature is part of the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded update, which also introduces a Gulag Night Vision Public Event, a new quest in Urzikstan, and a Weapon Case objective designed to enrich the early gameplay. The advent of these new features has elicited mixed emotions amongst the Warzone community.

Fan Reactions and Future Expectations

While some fans embrace the ‘Covert Exfil’ feature as a refreshing twist, others express concern that it could disrupt the core battle royale experience. There are calls for making ‘Covert Exfil’ a limited-time mode to maintain the game’s traditional essence. As the gaming world eagerly awaits the release of official patch notes, it remains to be seen how this feature will shape the future of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Gaming


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

