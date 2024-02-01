Call of Duty Season 2: A Walking Dead Collaboration Unleashes Rick Grimes Operator

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2, scheduled for release on February 7, herald a unique collaboration with The Walking Dead, adding a fresh twist to the gaming experience. The collaboration introduces Rick Grimes and Michonne, iconic characters from The Walking Dead, as playable operators, allowing players to step into the shoes of these seasoned zombie slayers.

An Intriguing Alliance

The alliance between Activision and The Walking Dead has been creatively teased through a reimagined version of The Walking Dead's signature opening title scene, featuring the Verdansk map. This collaboration adds a new dimension to the game, enhancing its appeal to fans of both franchises.

Unlocking New Content

The Rick Grimes Operator becomes instantly available as a reward once players purchase the Season 2 Battle Pass. Alongside Rick, Katie Laswell, a character from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), is also included as an instant reward with the Battle Pass purchase. The Battle Pass costs 1,100 COD points. For those seeking additional content, the BlackCell Battle Pass, priced at $29.99, offers more rewards including six Weapon Blueprints, 11 Operator skins, a 20 Tier Skip, and an additional 1,100 COD points.

More Surprises in Store

The collaboration with The Walking Dead doesn't end with Rick Grimes and Katie Laswell. Michonne, another fan-favorite character from The Walking Dead, will be released later in Season 2. Players can unlock the Michonne Operator through the Tracer Pack: The Walking Dead -- Michonne Operator Bundle, which includes the Michonne Operator, two Weapon Blueprints, a Finishing move, and other themed cosmetics.

Besides the addition of these operators, the update introduces three new 6v6 maps for multiplayer, the return of Fortune’s Keep map for Warzone, a new Zombies mode, and the Hordepoint mode from Call of Duty: WWII. Season 2 promises more content, augmenting the gaming experience for both MW3 Zombies and Warzone players.