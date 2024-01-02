Call of Duty Revives Zombies Mode with a Twist in Modern Warfare 3

Activision has once again brought back the beloved Zombies mode in Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3, dubbing it ‘Operation Deadbolt’. The action unfolds in the virus-infected Exclusion Zone of Urzikstan, enriched with novel maps and storylines that ensure its status as a fan favorite remains unchallenged.

Time-based Approach in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Unlike its predecessors, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies introduces a time-centric gameplay that requires players to complete their objectives and evacuate the map within a strict 60-minute frame. The initial 45 minutes allow players to loot, fulfill tasks, and explore, while the final 15 minutes heighten the thrill with a surge in the number of zombies and their aggression levels. Players are tasked with identifying and reaching helicopter exfiltration points before the clock runs out, with the ultimate point disclosed only five minutes prior to the conclusion.

Two-Timer Gameplay

The game mode features a dual-timer system: one for the storm expansion and another for the total storm engulfment of the map. Failure to escape before the second timer concludes results in the player’s demise. This time-bound approach resonates with the DMZ mode in Call of Duty, with some players opining that the Zombies mode may seem slower due to the delayed arrival of zombies.

Strategic Loadout Selection

Loadout selection becomes pivotal, and the 60-minute time limit remains unalterable, underscoring the need for effective navigation and strategy formulation. The guide also elucidates how to secure the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Operation Deadbolt, which can be procured through the Mystery Box or Reward Rifts during the match. The V-R11’s unique ability to transfigure zombies into humans and adversaries into friendly zombies offers a distinct advantage in the game.