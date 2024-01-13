Call of Duty 2024: Black Ops Gulf War and the Return of Zombies

Eager anticipation buzzes through the gaming community as the 2024 release of the Call of Duty franchise draws near. Insiders hint that the upcoming game, rumored to be titled ‘Black Ops Gulf War,’ is a sequel to the events from the 2020 Black Ops Cold War. Developed by Treyarch Studios, the installment is expected to be an electrifying extension of their legacy.

Return of the Zombies Mode

One of the central attractions of the upcoming game is the return of the Zombies game mode. A mainstay in Treyarch’s titles since the 2008 World at War, it is the heart-thumping action and gripping narrative of this mode that has gamers on the edge of their seats. YouTube channel GamingRevolution, renowned for its timely Call of Duty updates, has shed light on leaks surrounding the Zombies mode in the new game.

Maps and Game Modes

Primarily, two maps are rumored to be part of the launch. The first, codenamed ‘Garnet,’ is expected to be set in a West Virginia-inspired environment. The map is anticipated to offer interactive elements and vertical gameplay, including ziplines. The second map, ‘Quartz,’ might feature a Deck Cannon trap, an underground prison, and a lab. The official name could be ‘Terminus Island.’

What’s Next for Call of Duty?

Leaked information also hints at a separate Call of Duty 2025 title. This game is suggested to be ‘semi-futuristic’ and is not expected to be a sequel to Black Ops Gulf War. A video released by a reputed scooper features footage alluding to the 1991 Gulf War, likely indicating the theme of the much-anticipated Black Ops Gulf War game.

In other news, Call of Duty Mobile may soon be officially available on PC. Reports suggest that a standalone PC version is being tested in China, starting in mid-January, 2024. Gamers will retain access to all their unlocked weapons, Operators, and cosmetic items. The PC version promises enhanced graphics, lighting, and shaders, thanks to a hardware boost. To ensure fair gameplay, PC and Mobile users will be assigned to different lobbies on separate servers.