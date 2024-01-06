Bushiroad Games Announces New Console Game Based on Popular Anime Series

Bushiroad Games, a leading player in the gaming industry, has stirred excitement among gaming and anime fans with the announcement of a new console game. The game is based on the popular anime and light novel series ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’. This title, while it may raise eyebrows, has garnered a huge following owing to its unique blend of action, adventure, and light-hearted humor.

‘Familia Myth – Fulland of Water and Light’

The upcoming game is titled ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fulland of Water and Light.’ Despite its long title, it promises to be a thrilling adventure set in the world of the series. The game has not yet had a specified developer, genre, or release date revealed, leaving fans in suspense.

An Original Story

What sets this game apart is that it’s set to follow an original story, crafted with input from Fujino Oomori, the series creator. This collaboration ensures the game stays true to its roots while offering a fresh narrative for players to explore. Fans of the series can look forward to an authentic gaming experience that adheres to the world and characters they’ve come to love.

A Glimpse into the Game

As part of the announcement, Bushiroad Games released an announcement teaser trailer, which begins at the 1:11 mark. The trailer provides a glimpse into the upcoming game, further amplifying the anticipation and excitement among fans. However, much about the game remains under wraps, making this teaser a precious peek into what’s to come.

The announcement of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fulland of Water and Light’ marks a significant milestone for both Bushiroad Games and the series fans. With an original story crafted by the series creator and a tantalizing teaser trailer, this game promises to carry the spirit of the series into the gaming realm. As details continue to emerge, fans worldwide await with bated breath for the opportunity to dive into this new adventure.