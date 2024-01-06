en English
Gaming

Bushiroad Games Announces New Console Game Based on Popular Anime Series

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Bushiroad Games, a leading player in the gaming industry, has stirred excitement among gaming and anime fans with the announcement of a new console game. The game is based on the popular anime and light novel series ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’. This title, while it may raise eyebrows, has garnered a huge following owing to its unique blend of action, adventure, and light-hearted humor.

‘Familia Myth – Fulland of Water and Light’

The upcoming game is titled ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fulland of Water and Light.’ Despite its long title, it promises to be a thrilling adventure set in the world of the series. The game has not yet had a specified developer, genre, or release date revealed, leaving fans in suspense.

An Original Story

What sets this game apart is that it’s set to follow an original story, crafted with input from Fujino Oomori, the series creator. This collaboration ensures the game stays true to its roots while offering a fresh narrative for players to explore. Fans of the series can look forward to an authentic gaming experience that adheres to the world and characters they’ve come to love.

A Glimpse into the Game

As part of the announcement, Bushiroad Games released an announcement teaser trailer, which begins at the 1:11 mark. The trailer provides a glimpse into the upcoming game, further amplifying the anticipation and excitement among fans. However, much about the game remains under wraps, making this teaser a precious peek into what’s to come.

The announcement of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fulland of Water and Light’ marks a significant milestone for both Bushiroad Games and the series fans. With an original story crafted by the series creator and a tantalizing teaser trailer, this game promises to carry the spirit of the series into the gaming realm. As details continue to emerge, fans worldwide await with bated breath for the opportunity to dive into this new adventure.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

