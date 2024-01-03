en English
Gaming

Board Games’ Resurgence: A Tale of Social Deduction and Shared Experience

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
The board game industry is currently witnessing a notable resurgence, with social deduction games like Werewolf, Mafia, and the recent hit, The Traitors, driving this renewed interest. This genre, which involves identifying ‘traitors’ among a group of ‘faithful’ players, has not only gained immense popularity but also sparked a fresh dimension of suspicion and strategy in the gaming world.

A Resurgence Rooted in the 2010s

Contrary to common belief, this resurgence is not a direct result of the global pandemic. Instead, it’s a continuation of a trend that began way back in the 2010s. The global market, valued at £5.6 million in 2017, is projected to soar to £9.42 million by the end of 2023. A significant part of this growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of board games at social gatherings, particularly during the festive season.

The Traitors: A Phenomenon Beyond TV

The BBC’s reality series, The Traitors, has added a significant thrust to this trend. The show, based on the social deduction concept, has not only been a hit on television but also inspired its own branded board game. Its forthcoming second series is highly anticipated, further emphasizing the genre’s appeal.

The Appeal of Board Games in a Digital Age

Part of the charm of board games lies in their ability to physically bring people together. They offer a shared experience, a break from digital distractions, and a unique blend of strategy and excitement. The rising appeal of board games is also being fueled by the introduction of new games that are quicker to play and easier to learn, thereby attracting a wider audience.

From a psychological perspective, social deduction games create an intriguing dynamic of tension and excitement among players. Furthermore, the tactile, communal experience that board games provide holds a distinct edge over digital games. With an industry that’s growing both in value and in popularity, it’s clear that the resurgence of board games is here to stay.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

