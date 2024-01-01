en English
Gaming

Blockchain Gaming in 2023: The Dawn of a New Era

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
The blockchain gaming landscape underwent a dramatic transformation in 2023, with the advent of innovative titles that integrated non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency components. These games, spanning genres such as shooters, trading card games (TCGs), and role-playing games (RPGs), have been made available across PC and mobile platforms, providing a new level of sophistication and player ownership compared to the early play-to-earn games.

The Rise of Parallel

Among the standout titles, the interplanetary sci-fi trading card game Parallel has carved a unique niche. Its distinct factions, strategic gameplay, and AI-powered characters set it apart from the conventional TCGs, earning it the title of GG’s 2023 Game of the Year. A non-pay-to-win experience, Parallel is free-to-play with optional NFTs, necessitating players to leverage in-depth strategy.

Illuvium’s Ambitious Endeavour

Another significant project to emerge on the scene is Illuvium. This ambitious initiative encompasses four games, including a beta open-world RPG known as Overworld and a pet battler arena mode dubbed Arena. Notable collaborations with esports organizations like Team Liquid further enhance its appeal.

Pixels: Simplicity Meets Blockchain

Meanwhile, Pixels, a pixelated browser game operating on the Ronin blockchain, has gained traction with its minimalistic style and engaged community. The game has fully launched and aims to introduce a PIXEL token, although its founder has cautioned against potential scams.

Shrapnel: AAA Experience on Blockchain

Shrapnel, a first-person extraction shooter, has successfully garnered AAA-level funding and is gearing up for an early access rollout. The game’s development incorporates its own blockchain technology, GameBridge, intending to provide a cinematic experience replete with tradeable NFT items.

These evolving blockchain games are expected to bring about a seismic shift in the gaming industry, offering tokenized economies and innovative play mechanics that cater to both Web3 and traditional gamers alike.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

