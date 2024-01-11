Billy Mitchell and Twin Galaxies Settle Defamation Lawsuit

Renowned arcade gamer, Billy Mitchell, famed for his top-notch scores in Pac-Man and Donkey Kong, has arrived at a concealed settlement in his libel suit against Twin Galaxies, the video game record-keeping database. Twin Galaxies had rescinded Mitchell’s world records back in 2018. The specifics of the settlement, however, remain undisclosed.

Record Stripping and Legal Battle

This settlement follows an investigative scrutiny that lasted for months, concluding that Mitchell’s remarkable scores were tainted as they were not achieved on an authentic unaltered Donkey Kong arcade cabinet. The lawsuit stretched over a prolonged period, with the relationship between the two parties deteriorating as each accused the other of malpractice. Mitchell alleged that he had a minimum of 25 witnesses who had seen him establish various high scores. However, fresh evidence that surfaced last year might have inclined the case in favor of Twin Galaxies.

Untold Stories and Controversy

Mitchell, catapulted into fame through the documentary ‘The King of Kong,’ was depicted as a competitor to another gamer, Steve Wiebe. In 2019, he initiated a defamation lawsuit against Twin Galaxies, claiming their investigation was biased. In return, Twin Galaxies counter-sued, asserting that Mitchell was entangled in an extensive fraud with the company’s original proprietor. Both parties had pointed fingers at each other for misconduct during the legal proceedings.

Unveiling the Truth

The resolution of this acrimonious legal combat, replete with accusations of evidence tampering and deception, remained closely watched by the global gaming community. The details of the settlement have yet to be revealed. Whether this resolution will restore Mitchell’s reputation or validate Twin Galaxies’ claims remains to be seen.