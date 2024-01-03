BGMI Unveils Lucky Treasure Crate: Exclusive Rewards Await Players

In an exciting development, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has unveiled a new Lucky Treasure Crate, offering players an opportunity to acquire exclusive in-game items and rewards. This new feature, teeming with an array of items including outfit sets, gun skins, helmets, and backpacks, is set to be available until January 25, 2024.

Lucky Treasure Crate: A Pandora’s Box Full of Rewards

The Lucky Treasure Crate is a virtual trove of rewards waiting to be unlocked. But the crowning jewel among the myriad prizes is undoubtedly the Precise Predator MK12 gun skin. This item has been the talk of the town for its stylish and powerful look, adding a layer of anticipation and excitement to the game.

The Cost of Luck: UC Currency and Increasing Prices

The allure of the Lucky Treasure Crate can be accessed using the in-game currency, UC. However, it’s not all smooth sailing, as the cost skyrockets with each successive opening, starting from a modest 40UC and surging up to a whopping 1480 UC by the tenth opening. This escalating pricing strategy encourages players to take their chances early on, to avoid paying through the nose later.

Freebies: An Added Bonus

Adding to the players’ delight, BGMI has also rolled out an option to obtain freebies. Players can unlock these additional rewards by redeeming BGMI redeem codes on the official website using their character ID. This move not only incentivizes gameplay but also adds another layer of engagement, keeping players hooked to the game.