Bethesda's Starfield Receives First Beta Update, Addressing Over 100 Quest-Related Bugs

Bethesda has released the first beta update for its much-anticipated title, Starfield. This comprehensive update, the largest in the game's history, addresses a host of issues that have been bothering players since launch. With well over a hundred fixes, the update primarily targets quest-related bugs and aims to significantly enhance the gaming experience.
Fixing the Quests
The update is especially noteworthy for its focus on quest-related bugs. More than a dozen quests under different quest lines have been remedied, including the Crimson Fleet, Ryujin, and Freestar Rangers. The 'Absolute Power' quest, for instance, had a missing slate in the safe which is now fixed. The 'Echoes of the Past' quest had issues with characters getting stuck and invisible weapons, which have been resolved.
Visual Enhancements and Functional Improvements
Apart from quest fixes, the patch also encompasses visual improvements, enhancing textures, reflections, and shadows, alongside improved widescreen support. The update further rectifies AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS artifacts, although the much-awaited AMD FSR 3 support is expected to arrive with the next patch in early 2024.
Future Updates and Rollout Plans
Marking the first in a planned 'steady stream' of patches, Bethesda aims to release updates approximately every six weeks, ultimately introducing new features and settings. Following its beta release on Steam, the update is planned to be rolled out to every player on PC and Xbox Series X/S within the next two weeks.