Bethesda Game Studios Announces The Elder Scrolls: Castles Mobile Game

In a move to keep its fanbase engaged amid the wait for The Elder Scrolls VI, Bethesda Game Studios has revealed its latest project, The Elder Scrolls: Castles. This mobile game, crafted by the creators of Fallout Shelter, invites players to construct and manage their own castle and dynasty within the rich Elder Scrolls universe. While there is no official word on a global release date, the game is currently undergoing a soft launch in the Philippines, serving as a testing ground for improvements and enhancements.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles - A New Dynasty

Building on the success of Fallout Shelter, The Elder Scrolls: Castles offers a similar gaming experience, yet set in the high fantasy world of Elder Scrolls. Players are put in the driving seat of controlling their own castle and dynasty. Their decisions will have a ripple effect on the game world, with citizens being born, rulers changing, and even the potential for betrayal lurking in the shadows. This unique gameplay makes The Elder Scrolls: Castles a much-anticipated title.

Soft Launch and Pre-registration

The Elder Scrolls: Castles has hit the ground running with a soft launch in the Philippines, allowing the developers to gather feedback and fine-tune the gaming experience. The game is expected to expand to more countries in the coming months. Interested players worldwide can sign up on the game's official website for future testing phases, marking their interest in this new chapter of the Elder Scrolls saga.

Bethesda's Foray into Mobile Gaming

The Elder Scrolls: Castles represents Bethesda Game Studios' continued commitment to providing fresh content to its fans. It follows the studio's previous successful ventures in the mobile gaming sphere, including the acquisition of multiple mobile game studios. The announcement of this new title is in line with Bethesda's strategy to expand its footprint in the mobile gaming industry while its next major installment is still under wraps.