Gaming

Bethesda Announces Largest Update for Starfield Amid Mixed Reactions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
Bethesda Announces Largest Update for Starfield Amid Mixed Reactions

In a noteworthy move, Bethesda, the acclaimed video game publisher, has announced the imminent beta release of its largest update for Starfield, a popular video game on Steam. This comprehensive patch, encapsulating over 100 fixes and enhancements, is slated for release on January 17, 2024.

Details of the Update

The update is a concerted effort to address a multitude of bugs, performance issues, and visual deficiencies that have been plaguing the game. Among the fixes are solutions to specific problems such as issues with the ‘Eye of the Storm’ quest. In terms of visual enhancements, players can anticipate improved textures, lighting, and shadows. Other miscellaneous bugs, including problematic asteroids and inaccessible ship hatches, have also been addressed.

Expectations and Reactions

Despite this being the most extensive update for Starfield to date, the response from the gaming community has been mixed. A section of fans expressed disappointment on Twitter, underlining their anticipation for more substantial gameplay changes which Bethesda had promised in December 2023 but did not deliver in this update.

The Beta Process

The beta update will be available for those who opt in, and it is expected to operate separately from the main game. This implies that any progress made in the beta will not transition into the live game. As of now, Bethesda has not elucidated the specifics of the beta process, but it is anticipated that more detailed information will be disseminated next week.

United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

