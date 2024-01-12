Bethesda Announces Largest Update for Starfield Amid Mixed Reactions

In a noteworthy move, Bethesda, the acclaimed video game publisher, has announced the imminent beta release of its largest update for Starfield, a popular video game on Steam. This comprehensive patch, encapsulating over 100 fixes and enhancements, is slated for release on January 17, 2024.

Details of the Update

The update is a concerted effort to address a multitude of bugs, performance issues, and visual deficiencies that have been plaguing the game. Among the fixes are solutions to specific problems such as issues with the ‘Eye of the Storm’ quest. In terms of visual enhancements, players can anticipate improved textures, lighting, and shadows. Other miscellaneous bugs, including problematic asteroids and inaccessible ship hatches, have also been addressed.

Expectations and Reactions

Despite this being the most extensive update for Starfield to date, the response from the gaming community has been mixed. A section of fans expressed disappointment on Twitter, underlining their anticipation for more substantial gameplay changes which Bethesda had promised in December 2023 but did not deliver in this update.

The Beta Process

The beta update will be available for those who opt in, and it is expected to operate separately from the main game. This implies that any progress made in the beta will not transition into the live game. As of now, Bethesda has not elucidated the specifics of the beta process, but it is anticipated that more detailed information will be disseminated next week.