Business

Behind Slay the Spire’s Visual Issues: A Tale of $70 Monitors and Boundless Passion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Behind Slay the Spire’s Visual Issues: A Tale of $70 Monitors and Boundless Passion

Casey Yano, co-founder of Mega Crit, recently took to Twitter to shed light on some intriguing aspects of the development process of their popular game, Slay the Spire. Despite the success and acclaim for its innovative card game mechanics and minimalist art style, the game has been noted for its visual compression artifacting issues. These graphical distortions, as Yano revealed, were not intentional artistic choices, but rather inadvertent inclusions in the final version of the game.

The Unseen Enemy: $70 Monitors

The root of these visual issues, Yano explained, lay in the hardware used during the game’s development. The team worked on low-quality monitors, each priced at a mere $70. These monitors had poor color calibration and contrast, which made it impossible for the developers to notice the artifacting. It was an oversight that can be traced back to the company’s limited budget at the time.

A Leap of Faith and its Repercussions

Yano and his fellow co-founder, Anthony Giovannetti, had taken a significant risk by quitting their jobs to fully dedicate themselves to developing their first game. This decision, while courageous, meant operating on a shoestring budget, which evidently extended to their choice of hardware. The artifacting issue, then, can be viewed as an unintended consequence of their bold leap of faith.

Slay the Spire’s Success: A Springboard for Future Projects

However, the tale of Slay the Spire is not one of hardship alone. The game has been a commercial success, with over 1.5 million copies sold by 2019. This success has undoubtedly improved Mega Crit’s financial situation and opened the door to better resources for future projects. Currently, the studio is working on an unannounced new game – a project that, given the success of Slay the Spire, will likely be developed with more advanced equipment, ensuring that the visual issues of the past do not recur.

Business Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

