Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Rolls Out 90 FPS Feature for Enhanced Gaming Experience

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Rolls Out 90 FPS Feature for Enhanced Gaming Experience

In a major upgrade aimed at delivering an enhanced gaming experience, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has rolled out a feature that enables a 90 frames per second (FPS) refresh rate on high-end smartphones equipped with flagship processors. This feature is designed to offer a smoother, more immersive gaming experience to players.

Unlocking the 90 FPS Experience

To take advantage of the 90 FPS feature, players must navigate to the ‘Settings’ menu within the BGMI app. They then proceed to the ‘Graphics and Audio’ tab, and select the ’90 fps’ option in the ‘Frame rate settings’ within the graphics section. It’s vital to note that the 90 FPS setting is exclusively available with the ‘Smooth’ resolution option. Higher resolutions such as Balanced, HD, HDR, and others are limited to ‘Extreme’ or lower frame rates.

The Trade-off: Resolution Quality vs Gameplay Fluidity

While the ‘Smooth’ setting combined with 90 FPS decreases resolution quality, it substantially improves gameplay fluidity. However, for players who are not satisfied with the lower resolution, they can always revert to higher resolution settings with ‘Extreme’ frame rates.

Device Compatibility and Performance

The 90 FPS feature is compatible with high-end devices such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, IQOO, and Asus ROG Phone. This feature, while improving graphics and performance, can demand more power from the device. Devices with lower processing power or RAM might experience frame drops or lag at 90 FPS. If the 90 FPS option is not available, users are advised to contact customer support for further assistance.

Gaming


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

