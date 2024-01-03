Battlegrounds Mobile India Gears Up for Update 3.0 and New Royale Pass

As the digital world anticipates the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s (BGMI) latest update, version 3.0, whispers of exciting new features have begun to echo across the gaming community. These include a new Royale Pass, a purchasable in-game feature that offers various rewards to players. As the current A3 Royale Pass is set to expire on January 15th, leaks about the upcoming A4 Royale Pass have started to circulate online, hinting at the rewards that players can expect to find in the new pass. This coveted Royale Pass can be acquired by spending 360 Unknown Cash (UC), BGMI’s in-game currency.

The Arrival of the 3.0 Update

The 3.0 update, predicted to be available later this month, has sparked excitement within the gaming fraternity. The release date remains a closely guarded secret, but players are eager to experience the new features teased by Tencent Games. Historically, PUBG Mobile follows a pattern of releasing updates approximately two months apart. The last update (2.9) was released on November 9, 2023, suggesting that the 3.0 update could arrive by mid-to-late January 2024.

Anticipated Features

Leaks by a Youtuber have hinted at significant changes in the 3.0 update. These include the introduction of the Katana or Machete sword weapon, healing supplies for vehicle drivers, bullet penetration, a new Recall island, character cloning, Ninja Hook ability, and a Glider feature. However, as these are leaks, they are subject to change. The gaming community awaits the official confirmation of these features.

What to Expect in the New Royale Pass

Online leaks have revealed the potential contents of the A4 Royale Pass. Players can expect new weapons, skills, and quality-of-life improvements such as Shadow Force Mode, A5 Royale Pass, bullet penetration, glider usage, character improvements, Metro Royale mode enhancements, and Classic mode changes. The exact contents of the rewards and the new features accompanying the 3.0 update have not been detailed in the leaks. The Royale Pass can be purchased via the in-game store under the ‘Royale Pass’ tab.