en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Gears Up for Update 3.0 and New Royale Pass

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Gears Up for Update 3.0 and New Royale Pass

As the digital world anticipates the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s (BGMI) latest update, version 3.0, whispers of exciting new features have begun to echo across the gaming community. These include a new Royale Pass, a purchasable in-game feature that offers various rewards to players. As the current A3 Royale Pass is set to expire on January 15th, leaks about the upcoming A4 Royale Pass have started to circulate online, hinting at the rewards that players can expect to find in the new pass. This coveted Royale Pass can be acquired by spending 360 Unknown Cash (UC), BGMI’s in-game currency.

The Arrival of the 3.0 Update

The 3.0 update, predicted to be available later this month, has sparked excitement within the gaming fraternity. The release date remains a closely guarded secret, but players are eager to experience the new features teased by Tencent Games. Historically, PUBG Mobile follows a pattern of releasing updates approximately two months apart. The last update (2.9) was released on November 9, 2023, suggesting that the 3.0 update could arrive by mid-to-late January 2024.

Anticipated Features

Leaks by a Youtuber have hinted at significant changes in the 3.0 update. These include the introduction of the Katana or Machete sword weapon, healing supplies for vehicle drivers, bullet penetration, a new Recall island, character cloning, Ninja Hook ability, and a Glider feature. However, as these are leaks, they are subject to change. The gaming community awaits the official confirmation of these features.

What to Expect in the New Royale Pass

Online leaks have revealed the potential contents of the A4 Royale Pass. Players can expect new weapons, skills, and quality-of-life improvements such as Shadow Force Mode, A5 Royale Pass, bullet penetration, glider usage, character improvements, Metro Royale mode enhancements, and Classic mode changes. The exact contents of the rewards and the new features accompanying the 3.0 update have not been detailed in the leaks. The Royale Pass can be purchased via the in-game store under the ‘Royale Pass’ tab.

0
Gaming India
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xbox Achievement System Set for Significant Overhaul in 2024

By Salman Khan

Overwatch 2 Introduces Mastery Courses to Boost Player Skills

By Salman Khan

Eric Anderson's Innovative Ocean Simulation in Unreal Engine 5 Transforms Digital Artistry

By Salman Khan

Blumhouse Productions Set to Adapt 'Dead by Daylight' Video Game into Film

By Salman Khan

Harold Halibut: A Blend of Artisanal Animation and Game Design ...
@Artists/Artwork · 21 mins
Harold Halibut: A Blend of Artisanal Animation and Game Design ...
heart comment 0
2023 Steam Awards: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield Emerge Winners Amid Mixed Reactions

By Salman Khan

2023 Steam Awards: Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield Emerge Winners Amid Mixed Reactions
The Space Program: An AI-Intelligent Game Carving a New Era of Digital Entertainment

By Salman Khan

The Space Program: An AI-Intelligent Game Carving a New Era of Digital Entertainment
The Pinnacle of Gaming: An Overview of 2023’s Game of The Year Lineup

By Salman Khan

The Pinnacle of Gaming: An Overview of 2023's Game of The Year Lineup
The Gaming Industry’s Technological Marvels: A Deep Dive into Recent High-Impact Games

By Salman Khan

The Gaming Industry's Technological Marvels: A Deep Dive into Recent High-Impact Games
Latest Headlines
World News
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
7 seconds
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
22 seconds
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
27 seconds
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
28 seconds
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
56 seconds
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
58 seconds
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
1 min
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
2 mins
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
2 mins
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app