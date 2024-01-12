Bandai Namco Unveils Alisa Bosconovitch’s Gameplay Trailer for Tekken 8

Bandai Namco, the esteemed video game publisher, has unveiled a captivating gameplay trailer for the much-anticipated Tekken 8. The trailer propels the enigmatic character, Alisa Bosconovitch, into the limelight, offering fans a comprehensive insight into her combat prowess and dynamic abilities within the game.

Alisa Bosconovitch – A Fusion of Beauty and Combat

Alisa, a meticulously designed android with the purpose of safeguarding Jin Kazama, the former head of the Mishima Zaibatsu, is renowned for her lethal retractable chainsaw blades and thrusters. These unique abilities not only enable her to launch long-range attacks but also significantly boost her mobility, injecting an elevated sense of exhilaration into the gameplay.

Unleashing New Techniques and Interactions with the Heat System

The trailer, rich in action and adrenaline, introduces Alisa’s novel techniques and how they harmoniously sync with the game’s Heat System. Alisa’s Spinning Dive Kick and the show-stopping Rage Art stand out as two of the most striking moves. The Rage Art witnesses Alisa employ her chainsaw arm to catapult the adversary into the air, followed by an aerial attack, and ends dramatically with her head detonating as a projectile.

Tekken 8 Set to Launch on January 26

With its release date confirmed for January 26, Tekken 8 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game boasts a robust roster of 32 characters available at launch, and gameplay trailers are being progressively released to showcase individual fighters. Rooted in Alisa’s backstory is a pivotal moment where she was compelled to battle Lars, leading to a system shutdown due to her burgeoning feelings for him. However, Alisa was later rebooted and enlisted in a rebel army, adding another layer of intrigue to her character.