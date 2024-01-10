en English
Gaming

Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda’s Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage

Bandai Namco, the renowned video game developer and publisher, has unveiled new gameplay footage for its highly anticipated title, Tekken 8, featuring the fan-favorite character, Panda. Set for launch on January 26th, the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A free demo that provides a sneak peek into the Story Mode and Arcade Quest is currently available across all platforms.

Panda’s Return: Mighty and Playful

With her distinctive hitbox and potent punishing moves, Panda returns to the Tekken combat stage, ready to take on her adversaries. The gameplay trailer showcases Panda’s unique abilities, particularly her Hunting Bear Stance, a technique that allows her to deal significant damage to her opponents. Although her low-range kicks might be considered a weak point, Panda’s capacity to severely punish her opponent’s errors more than makes up for this disadvantage.

A Bond Beyond Battle

More than just a fierce competitor, Panda is also the beloved pet and bodyguard of another character, Ling Xiaoyu. The gameplay footage reveals their camaraderie, even amid the intense fights of the Tekken universe. A charming scene where Panda and Ling Xiaoyu decide what to have for lunch exemplifies their bond, adding depth to their characters.

Catching Up with Tekken: A Narrated Journey

For newcomers and those wishing to revisit the game’s narrative, a ‘Story So Far’ trailer narrated by Brian Cox, famed for his role in the television series Succession, is available. This trailer provides an engaging way to catch up on the complex storyline that has developed over the course of the Tekken series.

With Panda’s return, the excitement for Tekken 8 continues to grow. Gamers around the world eagerly await the release date, ready to explore the new challenges and experiences that Bandai Namco’s latest installment promises to deliver.

0
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

