Gaming

Baldur’s Gate 3: Player Kills ‘Invincible’ NPC Withers, Shaking Up Game’s Storyline

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:13 am EST


In a dramatic twist within the realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, a player has successfully killed the hitherto considered invincible non-playable character (NPC), Withers. This unforeseen event has sent ripples through the gaming community, sparking debates and raising questions about the potential implications on the game’s storyline and conclusion.

Withers: Not So Invincible After All

Withers, a notable character in the game, is renowned for his supportive roles such as enabling players to redefine characters, enlist hirelings, and resurrect fallen comrades. His invincibility was anchored in the game’s mythology; Withers is in actuality Jergal, the Lord of the End of Everything, and the erstwhile God of Death, thus explaining his extraordinary resurrection abilities.

The Unexpected Demise of Withers

However, a Reddit user by the alias CAPHILL disclosed that they were able to kill Withers by harnessing the ‘Illithid Power Ability Drain’ to diminish his Intelligence to zero. This action induced the Atrophied condition, leading to an immediate death. Following a resting period, Withers became lootable, suggesting his permanent departure from the game.

Ramifications of Withers’ Death

This revelation comes as a surprise, presumably even to the game’s developers, Larian Studios. With the demise of Withers, speculation is rife about the significant and potentially game-altering consequences for the narrative and its ultimate ending. The player behind this groundbreaking act has decided to continue progressing in the game without reloading a save to observe the unfolding events sans Withers. The gaming community now eagerly looks forward to updates on how this impacts the game’s progression.

Gaming


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

