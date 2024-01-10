en English
Ayaneo Unveils Next Lite Handheld Gaming PC with Preinstalled SteamOS

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST
Ayaneo Unveils Next Lite Handheld Gaming PC with Preinstalled SteamOS

In the world of handheld gaming PCs, Ayaneo has made a name for itself with its innovative and high-performance devices. The latest addition to this lineage is the Next Lite, marking a significant milestone as the first non-Valve handheld to feature preinstalled SteamOS. This move signals a potential shift in the handheld gaming market, one that could see more competitors embracing SteamOS in their devices.

Ayaneo’s Next Lite: A Closer Look

The Next Lite comes packed with impressive specs, sporting a seven-inch 800p screen and a hefty 47Wh battery. The device also features Hall effect joysticks, a nod to Ayaneo’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience. But despite these tantalizing details, Ayaneo has held back key information regarding the Next Lite’s processor and price, sparking intrigue and speculation within the gaming community.

The Price Point Puzzle

One of the most striking aspects of the Next Lite announcement is the absence of pricing details. Ayaneo is touting the Next Lite as a more affordable alternative in the handheld gaming market, potentially positioning it to compete with Valve’s Steam Deck, priced at $349, and even Ayaneo’s own previous model, the Next, selling for a hefty $1,315. The mystery surrounding the Next Lite’s price point has certainly piqued interest, with gamers eagerly awaiting further details.

A Shift in Availability: The Subscription Model

Ayaneo has also teased a new approach to device availability with the Next Lite, introducing a subscription-based model. This significant departure from traditional one-time purchases or crowdfunding methods suggests a potentially innovative strategy to ensure the handheld’s accessibility. Subscriptions for the Next Lite are set to open at 9:30 PM ET on January 11th on Ayaneo’s website, marking a new chapter in handheld gaming’s sales approach.

As anticipation builds for the Next Lite, the gaming community can refer to reviews of Ayaneo’s previous products like the Next and Ayaneo 2. These reviews offer valuable insights into the brand’s history and its commitment to delivering top-tier handheld gaming experiences. With the Next Lite, Ayaneo is clearly looking to push the boundaries even further, setting the stage for an exciting future in handheld gaming.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

