AYANEO Unveils Innovative Next Lite Handheld Gaming Device

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
AYANEO Unveils Innovative Next Lite Handheld Gaming Device

Handheld gaming has entered a new era with AYANEO’s unveiling of the AYANEO Next Lite, a Linux-based device poised to reshape the portable gaming landscape. Running on a customized version of HoloISO—a SteamOS-like operating system—this innovative device promises a seamless gaming experience tailored specifically to its unique hardware and drivers.

A Shift from SteamOS

Initially announced to use SteamOS, AYANEO later clarified that they are harnessing a modified version of HoloISO for the Next Lite. The exact changes, however, remain undisclosed, adding an air of mystery to the device’s underlying framework.

Exclusive Early Bird Pricing

As the Next Lite makes its imminent debut in the market, AYANEO is offering an exclusive early bird pricing for its first 100 customers. These early adopters have the opportunity to purchase the AMD 4500U version, featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, for a mere $299, inclusive of free shipping. This special pricing underscores AYANEO’s commitment to rewarding its most dedicated fans.

Flexible Pricing and Upgrade Options

Following the initial early bird phase, the Next Lite’s pricing structure begins at $299 for the Ryzen 5 4500U model with a 128GB SSD, $349 for a 512GB SSD model, and tops at $399 for the model housing an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U. The device offers flexibility in terms of storage, supporting M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 models up to a staggering 8TB. This ensures that gamers can store a multitude of games without worrying about running out of space.

While the release date for the Next Lite is still under wraps, interested customers can subscribe to AYANEO’s newsletter for updates, ensuring they’re among the first to get their hands on this groundbreaking handheld gaming device.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

