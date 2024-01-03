en English
Gaming

AYANEO Introduces FLIP DS: A Dual-Screen Handheld Gaming Console with High-End Features

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
AYANEO Introduces FLIP DS: A Dual-Screen Handheld Gaming Console with High-End Features

AYANEO, a reputable player in the gaming device industry, has unveiled its latest innovation, the FLIP DS, a handheld gaming console equipped with a unique 3.5-inch secondary display. The device’s ‘DS’ moniker is a nod to this dual-screen feature, a testament to the company’s continuous quest for innovation in gaming technology.

Revolutionary Features of the FLIP DS

Aside from its dual display, the FLIP DS boasts a suite of high-end hardware components designed to elevate the gaming experience. This includes an optical mouse sensor that offers precise control, an x-axis linear motor that provides immersive haptic feedback, a UHS-II MicroSD card reader that allows for expanded storage, and an M.2 2230 slot that supports the latest PCIe 4.0 SSDs, ensuring swift data transfer rates.

Enhanced Connectivity

The FLIP DS is not only about power and performance, but also about connectivity. The device features an OCuLink connector capable of an impressive 63 Gbps transfer speeds. It also incorporates USB4 and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, facilitating versatile peripheral connections and enhancing the user’s overall gaming experience.

Details Yet to be Unveiled

Despite the grand reveal of the FLIP DS and its robust specifications, AYANEO has remained tight-lipped about the device’s pricing and release date. The company has only confirmed the console’s existence and its key features, leaving gamers and tech enthusiasts eagerly anticipating further announcements.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

