Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Speedrunning for Charity Begins

On the cusp of a digital revolution, the gaming industry is set to captivate the world once again as Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 launches today, January 14. This week-long event harmoniously merges entertainment with charity, showcasing a lineup of speedruns that traverse new releases and classic titles. The goal? To entertain viewers and raise funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

AGDQ 2024: A Blend of New and Classic

The event kicks off at noon ET with a speedrun of the 2022 indie game, Tunic. The journey continues through to January 21, concluding with a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster speedrun. Among the notable runs, the event will feature a head-to-head Elden Ring vs Sekiro showcase, offering an electrifying display of reflexes and strategy.

Unconventional Highlights and New Entrants

Unconventional highlights of the event include a dual-player modded run of Hades and an extraordinary segment where a charismatic dog named Peanut Butter takes center stage to speedrun the NES game Gyromite, offering a unique twist to this year’s event. The schedule also incorporates runs of recent games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P, Resident Evil 4 (2023 version), Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Skull Island: Rise of Kong.

Charity: The Heart of AGDQ

While AGDQ 2024 offers a week-long spectacle of gaming prowess, its core remains the commitment to charity. AGDQ events have a history of raising millions for charity, and this year’s edition seeks to continue the tradition. The entirety of AGDQ 2024 will be livestreamed on Twitch, allowing game lovers worldwide to partake in the excitement and contribute to a worthy cause.

As the world continues to battle health crises, AGDQ 2024 serves as a reminder of the potential of interactive entertainment to rally communities and foster positive change. As we ride the wave of gaming evolution with AGDQ, we are not just spectators of speedruns; we are participants in a larger, more significant race against cancer.