en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Speedrunning for Charity Begins

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024: Speedrunning for Charity Begins

On the cusp of a digital revolution, the gaming industry is set to captivate the world once again as Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 launches today, January 14. This week-long event harmoniously merges entertainment with charity, showcasing a lineup of speedruns that traverse new releases and classic titles. The goal? To entertain viewers and raise funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

AGDQ 2024: A Blend of New and Classic

The event kicks off at noon ET with a speedrun of the 2022 indie game, Tunic. The journey continues through to January 21, concluding with a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster speedrun. Among the notable runs, the event will feature a head-to-head Elden Ring vs Sekiro showcase, offering an electrifying display of reflexes and strategy.

Unconventional Highlights and New Entrants

Unconventional highlights of the event include a dual-player modded run of Hades and an extraordinary segment where a charismatic dog named Peanut Butter takes center stage to speedrun the NES game Gyromite, offering a unique twist to this year’s event. The schedule also incorporates runs of recent games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P, Resident Evil 4 (2023 version), Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Skull Island: Rise of Kong.

Charity: The Heart of AGDQ

While AGDQ 2024 offers a week-long spectacle of gaming prowess, its core remains the commitment to charity. AGDQ events have a history of raising millions for charity, and this year’s edition seeks to continue the tradition. The entirety of AGDQ 2024 will be livestreamed on Twitch, allowing game lovers worldwide to partake in the excitement and contribute to a worthy cause.

As the world continues to battle health crises, AGDQ 2024 serves as a reminder of the potential of interactive entertainment to rally communities and foster positive change. As we ride the wave of gaming evolution with AGDQ, we are not just spectators of speedruns; we are participants in a larger, more significant race against cancer.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
11 mins ago
Illuminating the Dark: A Guide to Using Torches in Baldur's Gate 3
The dark, intriguing dungeons of Baldur’s Gate 3, a game that has captivated players since its release on August 3, 2023, hold many secrets. Developed by the acclaimed Larian Studios and available on multiple platforms including PC, Stadia, macOS, PS5, and Xbox Series X, the game has offered players an immersive role-playing experience. One element
Illuminating the Dark: A Guide to Using Torches in Baldur's Gate 3
GameStop to Shut Down NFT Marketplace Amid Regulatory Uncertainties
8 hours ago
GameStop to Shut Down NFT Marketplace Amid Regulatory Uncertainties
Revealed: Canceled Standalone Call of Duty Zombies Game
9 hours ago
Revealed: Canceled Standalone Call of Duty Zombies Game
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: New Content, Upgrade Path, and Making-of Documentary Revealed
29 mins ago
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: New Content, Upgrade Path, and Making-of Documentary Revealed
Music Meets Esports: SB19's Josh Cullen Performs at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
2 hours ago
Music Meets Esports: SB19's Josh Cullen Performs at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
8 hours ago
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
Latest Headlines
World News
Carlton Morris Defends Controversial Equalizer in Luton's Draw With Burnley
1 min
Carlton Morris Defends Controversial Equalizer in Luton's Draw With Burnley
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
2 mins
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections
2 mins
Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections
Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway's Hydrotherapy Pool
2 mins
Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway's Hydrotherapy Pool
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
3 mins
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
Lloyd Harris Exits Australian Open After Defeat to Quentin Halys
4 mins
Lloyd Harris Exits Australian Open After Defeat to Quentin Halys
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam
4 mins
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam
Coco Gauff Criticizes USTA's Cartoon Artwork of American Players
4 mins
Coco Gauff Criticizes USTA's Cartoon Artwork of American Players
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
5 mins
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app