Ark: Survival Ascended Boosts Modding Capabilities and Unveils Expansion Map Release Dates

Studio Wildcard has unveiled significant enhancements to the Ark: Survival Ascended (ASA) development kit. In a groundbreaking move, these improvements will empower modders to fashion not only modifications but also entire custom games using a version of the Unreal Engine 5 editor adapted for the ASA environment. This innovation will facilitate the birth of various game types within ASA, ranging from platformers to PvP dinosaur jousting arenas, thereby enriching the gaming experience for players.
Expansion Maps on the Horizon
Studio Wildcard, alongside the updates to the ASA development kit, also disclosed information regarding the release of expansion maps for ASA. The Center, an expansion map teeming with diverse landscapes and featuring the novel Gigantoraptor creature, is slated for release by the culmination of February. On the other hand, the much-anticipated Scorched Earth map, which has seen multiple delays, is now scheduled for an April 1st launch.
Scorched Earth: A Journey to the Wild West
The Scorched Earth map is poised to introduce a Wild West theme to the ASA universe. Players can look forward to encountering the new dinosaur, Fasolasuchus, and exploring the Frontier Adventure Pack, rich with thematic clothing. The map will also enable players to erect train tracks and embark on Wild West-style dinosaur raids, offering a robust and immersive gaming experience.
Controversy Shadows ASA
These developments come in the wake of a string of disappointments and controversies linked with ASA's development. The game had come under fire concerning its cost and several technical hitches that even led to a developer lambasting the game's servers. Despite these hurdles, the original game, Ark: Survival Evolved, a dinosaur survival title, recently underwent a remaster using Unreal Engine 5, hinting at the potential for a resurgence in popularity.