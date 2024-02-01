'ArcRunner': A Cyberpunk Action Rogue-lite Game Set for Release

PQube and TrickJump Games have announced the release of 'ArcRunner', a highly anticipated cyberpunk-styled action rogue-lite game, scheduled to hit the gaming world on April 18th, 2024. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch, covering all major gaming platforms.

'ArcRunner': A Journey into the Cybernetic Depths

Set in the dystopian cyberpunk metropolis of 'The City' and the luxurious 'Eden Heights', 'ArcRunner' invites players to traverse 'The Arc'. The ultimate mission: to reset a rogue AI that has turned evil. The game offers intense gunfights, where players can loot and use a range of cybernetic weaponry. Players will navigate through different zones, each featuring procedurally generated levels, ensuring a unique experience in every run.

Enhanced Gameplay and Strategic Decisions

'ArcRunner' offers both solo and cooperative play for up to three players, adding a layer of camaraderie and strategic decision-making to the high-octane action. Death in the game is not the end, but the beginning of a cycle of renewal. Players can use nanites collected during runs to purchase meta-progression upgrades, enhancing their capabilities and increasing their chances of success in subsequent runs.

A Battle Against Formidable Adversaries

Players must adapt their tactics and utilize their diverse arsenal of weapons to overcome formidable rogue bosses. The game's synth-wave soundtrack sets the perfect tone for the cyberpunk aesthetics, immersing players in a world of futuristic chaos and rebellion. PQube, the game's publisher, is renowned for its rich portfolio of games and its commitment to reaching consumers globally on all major gaming platforms. The physical edition of the game for PS5 is available for pre-order now, setting the stage for an epic gaming experience.