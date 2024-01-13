Arcade1Up Dominates with Innovative Gaming: Infinity Game Table Earns ‘Best of CES’ Twice

In a remarkable display of growth and innovation, Arcade1Up has seized the gaming industry’s attention. The company’s groundbreaking product, the Infinity Game Table, has been instrumental in its ascension, earning the prestigious title of “Best of CES” for two consecutive years, in 2022 and 2023. Reflecting this success, the NPD Group’s 2023 report lists Arcade1Up as the fourth largest brand in gaming hardware.

The Revolutionary Infinity Game Table

The Infinity Game Table is a unique blend of technology and tradition. It offers a digital tabletop gaming experience, transforming the way board games are played. With an 18.5-inch HD touchscreen and responsive tactile feedback, it’s no surprise that this innovative product is a core driver of Arcade1Up’s success. The Infinity Game Table houses a library of over 100 board games and activities, catering to a wide demographic of gamers – from casual to hardcore. The games are available through its app store, accessible on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

A Flourishing Market

The global gaming market is expected to grow exponentially, reaching USD 665.77 billion by 2030. Simultaneously, the board game market is witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.27% from 2022 to 2028. Arcade1Up, with its unique product offering and innovative approach, is positioned to capitalize on this growth.

The Minds Behind the Success

Arcade1Up’s success is not only a testament to its innovative products but also to the vision and leadership of key individuals. Figures like David McIntosh and Dorad Vir have played pivotal roles in guiding the company towards innovation and market expansion, reinforcing Arcade1Up’s position at the forefront of how gaming is experienced at home and globally.