Apex Legends Launches Breakout Season with Game-Changing Features and 5th Anniversary Celebrations

Apex Legends, the acclaimed battle royale game from the Titanfall universe, has launched its Breakout season, marking the game's fifth anniversary. The new season introduces a slew of innovative features and updates that promises to redefine gameplay for its global audience.

Legend Upgrade System and Armor Overhaul

Breakout unveils the groundbreaking Legend Upgrade system. Players can now enhance their Legends' armor and abilities as they progress within a match, adding a strategic layer to the game's squad-based battles. The traditional Body Shields have been removed from the loot pool, replaced by inherent Legend Armor that levels up, transforming the dynamics of survival and engagement.

EVO Changes and Breakout Rewards

The game has also introduced EVO Harvesters and Caches. These new elements provide EVO points and other rewards, adding a fresh twist to the in-game economy and resource management. Furthermore, Breakout season brings an array of exciting rewards, celebrating the game's fifth anniversary, and fuelling the competitive spirit of players.

Ranked Play System Revamped

Apex Legends' Breakout also overhauls the ranked play system, shifting the focus from placements to eliminations. The return to a transparent scoring system and tier-based matchmaking ensures a fair yet challenging competitive environment. These changes are designed to reward skill and strategy over mere survival.

New Map and 120Hz Gameplay

The Breakout season introduces a brand new map, Thunderdome, enhancing the game's diverse battlegrounds. In addition, a Performance Mode for 120Hz gameplay on compatible consoles is set to offer a buttery smooth gaming experience, pushing the boundaries of console-based esports.

5th Anniversary Collection Event and New LTM

Commemorating its fifth year, Apex Legends has rolled out a 5th Anniversary Collection Event and a new limited-time mode (LTM) called Straight Shot. The retirement of Clubs introduces a new feature called Tags, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic community. Available across platforms, Apex Legends continues to evolve, offering unique features like Respawn Beacons, a contextual Ping communication system, and an intelligent inventory system.