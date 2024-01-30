Apex Legends' Final Fantasy Crossover Event: A Lesson in Player Discontent

The highly-anticipated Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover event, initially hailed as an innovative fusion of two popular gaming worlds, ended in a chorus of discontent among the game's dedicated player base. The event, which ran for a span of 22 days starting January 9, was met with a wave of criticism that overshadowed the initial excitement.

An Overshadowing Weapon

The inclusion of the iconic Buster Sword, a cherished weapon from Final Fantasy VII, became a major bone of contention. Players voiced their frustration over the weapon's overpowering presence, arguing that it disrupted the game's delicate balance and dampened the overall gameplay experience.

Prohibitive Pricing Strategy

The event's heirloom, tied to the Buster Sword, drew further criticism for its exorbitant acquisition cost. Players could secure the heirloom either by unlocking all 36 event items, a feat requiring significant time and dedication, or by banking on a meager 1% chance through event packs. The latter option potentially pushed the cost to a staggering $360, a price point deemed prohibitive by many.

Compulsory Participation: A Double-Edged Sword

The event's mandatory participation requirement for all non-ranked games, colloquially known as 'pubs,' added to the growing list of grievances. The limited-time mode (LTM) replaced the standard Trios mode, effectively depriving players of their regular unranked Apex experience. This forced participation sparked a wave of complaints on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, with the gaming community calling for a return to the standard gameplay options.

While the crossover event initially sparked some enjoyment, the consensus among players quickly shifted towards disappointment. Prominent content creators like Scrappy denounced the event as one of the biggest failures in Apex Legends history. However, amidst the backlash, the event's creativity and effort cannot be discounted. It serves as a learning curve for Respawn Entertainment, indicating that future events should be separate from the main game to avoid alienating casual players. As the event concludes, players breathe a sigh of relief, leaving Respawn Entertainment with invaluable feedback for future collaborations.