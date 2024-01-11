Annihilape Joins Pokemon Go in the Upcoming Raging Battles Event

Mark your calendars, Pokemon Go enthusiasts. Annihilape, the evolved form of Primeape, is finally making its way to the popular mobile game during the Raging Battles event. This much-anticipated event is scheduled to kick off on January 19th and will run until January 24th. The event will see an increased frequency of Team Go Rocket appearances, providing players with ample opportunities to evolve their Primeape into Annihilape.

Evolution Requirements

To successfully evolve Primeape into Annihilape, players will need to defeat 30 Ghost-types or Psychic-types in battles, with Primeape as their companion Pokemon. This evolution requirement is a novel touch by Pokemon Go's developers, who have been striving to incorporate unique evolution methods from the main series games into the mobile platform.

Primeape and Mankey Availability

For the uninitiated, Mankey and Primeape are not new to Pokemon Go. They've been available for some time now. However, the Raging Battles event will see Primeape featuring in three-star Raids and Mankey making appearances in Field Research task encounters. Pokemon trainers will also find these Pokemon in the wild, along with other favorites like Gligar and Lickitung.

Pokemon Go's Evolution Dynamics

In the Scarlet and Violet series, Primeape evolves into Annihilape after using the move Rage Fist in battle 20 times, followed by leveling up. Pokemon Go has made a commendable effort to emulate this unique evolution method amidst the mobile game's mechanics. This integration of Annihilape into Pokemon Go is part of the game's ongoing effort to alternate between various Pokemon generations, with Cetoddle and Cetitan having been added last month.