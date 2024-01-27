Annapurna Interactive Delays Open Roads Release: A Strategic Move for a Refined Gaming Experience

Renowned video game publisher, Annapurna Interactive, has announced the postponement of their highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Open Roads. The game, initially slated for a February 22 release, will now be launched on March 28th. This decision is a strategic move by the publisher to allow their team ample time to refine the game, ensuring an enhanced and polished experience for players.

Immersing Players in a Riveting Narrative

Open Roads, a one-of-a-kind narrative adventure, takes players on a heartwarming journey alongside Tess Devine, a 16-year-old girl, and her mother, Opal. Together, they embark on a road trip to explore their family's mysterious past. The game's unique charm lies in its hand-drawn animations, which, coupled with a deeply engaging storyline, promise to make Open Roads an unforgettable gaming experience.

Available Across Various Platforms

Open Roads will be accessible to a wide audience, with its release planned across multiple gaming platforms. Whether you're an Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or PC gamer, the intriguing tale of Tess and Opal is bound to captivate your imagination. The game also boasts voice acting talents of Kaitlyn Dever and Keri Russel, adding another layer of realism to the immersive gameplay.

