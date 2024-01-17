Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung Unveils Blockchain Gaming Strategy and Web 3 Investments

In an exclusive interview, Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands, shared the company's journey and investment strategies in the realm of blockchain gaming and Web 3. Yung shed light on how the mid-sized game studio, which went public, took a significant turn towards blockchain technology in 2017. This pivot was sparked by a collaboration with Dapper Labs and gave birth to NFTs through a project that culminated in CryptoKitties.

Embracing Blockchain And Gaming

In its pursuit of innovation, Animoca Brands has focused on the crossroads of blockchain and gaming, further extending its reach to other forms of content within this space. Its portfolio is a testament to this approach, boasting names like Dapper Labs, Sandbox, and Yuga Labs.

Investment Strategy: The Web 3 Focus

Animoca's investment blueprint is expansive, with about 500 investments made over the past five years. The key focus, however, is Web 3. The company evaluates potential investments based on their utilization of Web 3 tools, their community engagement, adherence to Web 3 philosophy, and particularly, the network effects of Web 3. Yung expressed interest in companies that enable genuine interoperability and foster collaborations among communities. A case in point is Pixels, a portfolio company that permits various NFTs to function as avatars within their game.

Interoperability: The Future of Blockchain Gaming

Interoperability is seen as a pivotal trend in blockchain gaming. It extends to different sectors through collaborations, such as sports brands through IP licensing. Yung underscored the critical role of true digital ownership enabled by blockchain in Web 3. Here, players possess the ability to trade, gift, or sell their in-game assets.

The conversation also touched upon the potential of the ordinals community, Animoca's approach to backing multiple blockchain ecosystems, and the future of blockchain gaming. Animoca aims to support the overall ecosystem's growth. The company has initiated moves into sectors like education, music, and healthcare, where Web 3 technology can be revolutionary.

Yung's take on token launches as a fundraising mechanism underscored the importance of game developers considering launching their own tokens. This approach could create value and reward community involvement, marking an innovative stride in the world of gaming and blockchain.