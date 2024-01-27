An Unexpected Turn: Suicide Squad Game's Early Access Launch and Review Delay

Stepping into the gaming spotlight, Rocksteady's new anticipated release, Suicide Squad, is primed to launch its early access phase globally late Monday night across consoles, and at 10am PT Tuesday on Steam. Yet, a cloud of intrigue looms over the launch as Warner Bros. Games has chosen not to distribute review codes, a development that means IGN's review and subsequent coverage will not be readily available at the game's official outset.

Early Access Launch and Review Delay

Notwithstanding this unexpected turn of events, IGN has pledged to secure a copy of the game and initiate their review process at the earliest opportunity. The popular gaming platform has also committed to sharing their impressions and analyses as swiftly as possible, ensuring fans and potential players are kept in the loop.

A Mixed Preview

While gamers keenly await the game's official release, IGN has pointed their readers towards an earlier hands-on preview of 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League'. The preview, however, paints a somewhat mixed picture; while the story cutscenes and character builds seem to inspire optimism, the overall experience was somewhat underwhelming, leaving the previewer less impressed than anticipated.

Community Engagement

As part of their coverage, IGN is also encouraging players who get their hands on the game at launch to share their experiences, fostering a community-oriented approach to their game reviews. This update was shared by Tom Marks, IGN's Executive Reviews Editor, a well-known figure amongst the gaming community and a self-proclaimed enthusiast of puzzles and platformers.

The delay in early access for reviews due to server issues coupled with the speculated concerns about the game's reception has added an extra layer of intrigue to the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. As the gaming community holds its breath for the release, all eyes will be on IGN and other platforms for their take on this much-anticipated game.