AMD Discontinues Game-Streaming App Amidst Surge of Alternatives

In a significant shift in strategy, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has officially announced a halt to its game-streaming application, AMD Link. The decision, which had been hinted at last month, comes on the heels of the release of a new driver update, version 24.1.1, and amidst the burgeoning landscape of alternative remote gaming solutions available to Radeon graphics users.

A Revolutionary Link Discontinued

AMD Link, first introduced in 2017, was a revolutionary tool that offered Radeon graphics card owners the capability to stream PC games, including virtual reality titles, directly to their smartphones. The app also doubled up as a remote desktop-like feature, granting users the ability to control their PC mouse and interact with icons from a distance. At the time of its launch, AMD Link was reported to have a 44% faster response time than its competitor, Steam Link, which was then in its nascent stage of deployment.

Shift in Focus to Developer Support

The discontinuation of AMD Link signals a shift in AMD's focus towards supporting developers rather than competing with them. Unlike Nvidia, AMD is not providing an immediate alternative, but is actively collaborating with developers to integrate support for the AMD Advanced Media Framework. This move may come as a disappointment to users who preferred the convenience of having everything under one AMD software roof.

A Reflection of the Industry Trend

The decision to discontinue AMD Link is not an isolated event. It mirrors a similar move by Nvidia a year earlier when they ended support for the GameStream feature on Shield TV, citing the availability of other streaming alternatives. Unlike AMD, however, Nvidia had its own alternative ready in the form of GeForce Now, a cloud streaming service.

In light of the evolving game streaming landscape and the emergence of numerous alternative remote gaming solutions, AMD has chosen to focus its efforts on enhancing core features that directly benefit users. The discontinuation of AMD Link is a testament to the dynamic nature of this industry and the relentless pursuit of innovation.