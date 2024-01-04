en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Amazon Slashes Price on Arzopa Portable Monitor: A Steal for Gamers and Tech Enthusiasts

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Amazon Slashes Price on Arzopa Portable Monitor: A Steal for Gamers and Tech Enthusiasts

Amazon, the global e-commerce titan, has served up a tantalizing deal on the Arzopa 15″ 1080p USB Type-C portable monitor, slashing its price to a mere $69.17, down from the initial $129.99. This significant reduction is the result of a potent combination of a Lightning deal and a $26 clippable coupon, making it an irresistible offer for tech enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Wide-Ranging Compatibility, High Portability

The Arzopa portable monitor, with its compatibility with both USB and HDMI outputs, morphs into a versatile secondary display for a host of devices. It seamlessly integrates with laptops, tablets, phones, gaming consoles, and more, enhancing productivity and entertainment experiences. Tipping the scales at just 1.3 pounds and a slim 0.3″ profile, the monitor offers high portability, making it an excellent companion for those on the move. Its robust metal frame and smart cover, which doubles as a stand, add to its appeal.

Impressive Display, Built-In Speakers

The monitor’s impressive display features a 15″ IPS panel with a crisp 1920×1080 resolution and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Adding to its visual prowess is an anti-glare matte surface, which significantly improves the viewing experience under varying lighting conditions. The monitor’s built-in speakers deliver balanced and clear audio, rounding off a comprehensive multimedia package.

Recommended for Gaming Consoles

While the Arzopa monitor is a match for various devices, it shines particularly bright when paired with the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck gaming consoles. It amplifies the gaming experience with its vibrant display and immersive sound. To ensure an uninterrupted gaming session, it is recommended to use an external wall charger, which prevents the gaming system’s battery from being drained.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
4 mins ago
Sony's Vision for Technology-Driven Esports in Higher Education
As esports continue to carve a niche in higher education, industry experts are underlining the importance of cutting-edge technology in developing vibrant, immersive programs. Jeanne Lewis, a prominent figure from Sony Electronics, emphasizes the critical role of advanced technologies in enhancing the coverage and experience of esports events for players and spectators alike. Role of
Sony's Vision for Technology-Driven Esports in Higher Education
The Nintendo Switch: A Versatile Powerhouse in Gaming
21 mins ago
The Nintendo Switch: A Versatile Powerhouse in Gaming
Modern Warfare 3 Unveils JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit for Holger 556
39 mins ago
Modern Warfare 3 Unveils JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit for Holger 556
Understanding the Role of Ethernet Cables and Routers in Online Gaming
4 mins ago
Understanding the Role of Ethernet Cables and Routers in Online Gaming
Seeds of Renewal: An Immersive Upgrade to World of Warcraft
8 mins ago
Seeds of Renewal: An Immersive Upgrade to World of Warcraft
Bendy The Cage: A New Release Set to Expand the Bendy Universe in 2024
9 mins ago
Bendy The Cage: A New Release Set to Expand the Bendy Universe in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
15 seconds
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
16 seconds
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
43 seconds
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
Illness-Driven Attendance Fluctuations Fuel Tensions in the House
44 seconds
Illness-Driven Attendance Fluctuations Fuel Tensions in the House
Kansas City Chiefs Score Five Players in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
47 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs Score Five Players in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
UC Riverside vs UC Davis: An Evenly Matched Basketball Encounter
2 mins
UC Riverside vs UC Davis: An Evenly Matched Basketball Encounter
Emma Sears Returns to Ohio State Women's Soccer, Eyes 2023 NWSL Draft
2 mins
Emma Sears Returns to Ohio State Women's Soccer, Eyes 2023 NWSL Draft
Arizona Border Port Set to Reopen: Governor Hobbs Expresses Approval and Concern
2 mins
Arizona Border Port Set to Reopen: Governor Hobbs Expresses Approval and Concern
Unveiling the Neurontin Off-Label Promotion Scandal: A Tale of Whistleblowing and Corporate Accountability
2 mins
Unveiling the Neurontin Off-Label Promotion Scandal: A Tale of Whistleblowing and Corporate Accountability
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app