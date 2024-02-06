Allwyn Teams Up with Instant Win Gaming to Boost Online Offerings

Swiss-based multinational lottery operator, Allwyn, has announced a strategic partnership with Instant Win Gaming (IWG) to bolster its online gaming portfolio. This alliance focuses on harnessing IWG's proficiency in online instant win games, with Allwyn acquiring a significant 70% stake in IWG using its existing financial resources. The deal, expected to conclude in the second half of 2024, is subject to customary closing conditions.

A Strategic Collaboration

Both Allwyn and IWG are sanguine about the collaboration's potential. Allwyn's Chief Information Officer, Stepan Dlouhy, emphasized the union's capacity to generate high-quality content and enhance user experiences for players globally. Simultaneously, IWG's CEO, Rhydian Fisher, underlined the value this partnership could bring to existing partners and the new opportunities it could unlock for IWG's game development.

Allwyn's decision to partner with IWG follows its recent attainment of the Fourth National Lottery Licence. Furthermore, this move comes on the heels of a previous collaboration between IWG and BCLC, which saw the successful launch of the Set for Life game on PlayNow.com in October 2023.

Boosting Allwyn's Portfolio

Allwyn's investment in IWG aims to leverage and spread high-quality content throughout the group, ensuring the best user experience for players across international markets. The operational structure of IWG will remain constant post-acquisition, indicating Allwyn's respect for IWG's current business model and its team's competency.

Implications for the Gaming Industry

This strategic partnership signals Allwyn's vision to enhance player engagement and satisfaction worldwide. The collaboration is set to strengthen both Allwyn and IWG's positions as leaders in the lottery and gaming industries. With IWG supplying over 25 national and state lotteries with instant win games and reporting an EBITDA of £18.2 million, this partnership promises to be an exciting development in the global gaming sector.