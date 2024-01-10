Alienware Unveils QD-OLED Monitors and Pro Wireless Gaming Peripherals at CES 2024

At CES 2024, Dell’s Alienware PC gaming division pulled the covers off its latest high-end products, tailored for the needs of professional gamers. The lineup, which includes innovative QD-OLED monitors and wireless gaming peripherals, is set to hit the North American market on January 11, 2024.

Alienware’s Step into QD-OLED

The crown jewel of Alienware’s new offerings is the AW3225QF, the world’s first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor. This groundbreaking tech piece boasts features such as 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a 240Hz refresh rate. Coupled with a 0.03 ms minimum response time and HDMI 2.1 FRL support for next-gen gaming consoles, this monitor is a leap towards the future of gaming. The AW3225QF is expected to retail at $1,199.99.

Alongside the AW3225QF, Alienware also unveiled the 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF). This monitor comes with a 360Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 support, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies. The AW2725DF is priced at $899.99.

Addressing OLED Burn-in Concerns

Understanding the concerns around OLED burn-in, Alienware offers a 3-year limited OLED burn-in hardware warranty. Furthermore, Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology promises to reduce harmful blue light without compromising on color accuracy, ensuring a safe and immersive gaming experience.

Alienware’s Pro Wireless Gaming Peripherals

Moving beyond monitors, Alienware announced the Pro Wireless Mouse and Keyboard, designed with the inputs from over 100 eSports players, including Team Liquid members. The mouse, priced at $149.99, features a lightweight symmetrical shape, a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, and a high polling rate of up to 4KHz wirelessly. It also incorporates Magnetic-Force Keyplates for a faster response time and improved clicking speed.

The $199.99-valued Pro Wireless Keyboard offers a compact 75 percent form factor with custom Alienware Linear Mechanical Switches. It also allows users to customize keys and switches using the included puller tool, adapting to the diverse needs of professional gamers.