Gaming

Alienware Unveils QD-OLED Monitors and Pro Wireless Gaming Peripherals at CES 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Alienware Unveils QD-OLED Monitors and Pro Wireless Gaming Peripherals at CES 2024

At CES 2024, Dell’s Alienware PC gaming division pulled the covers off its latest high-end products, tailored for the needs of professional gamers. The lineup, which includes innovative QD-OLED monitors and wireless gaming peripherals, is set to hit the North American market on January 11, 2024.

Alienware’s Step into QD-OLED

The crown jewel of Alienware’s new offerings is the AW3225QF, the world’s first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor. This groundbreaking tech piece boasts features such as 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a 240Hz refresh rate. Coupled with a 0.03 ms minimum response time and HDMI 2.1 FRL support for next-gen gaming consoles, this monitor is a leap towards the future of gaming. The AW3225QF is expected to retail at $1,199.99.

Alongside the AW3225QF, Alienware also unveiled the 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF). This monitor comes with a 360Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 support, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies. The AW2725DF is priced at $899.99.

Addressing OLED Burn-in Concerns

Understanding the concerns around OLED burn-in, Alienware offers a 3-year limited OLED burn-in hardware warranty. Furthermore, Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology promises to reduce harmful blue light without compromising on color accuracy, ensuring a safe and immersive gaming experience.

Alienware’s Pro Wireless Gaming Peripherals

Moving beyond monitors, Alienware announced the Pro Wireless Mouse and Keyboard, designed with the inputs from over 100 eSports players, including Team Liquid members. The mouse, priced at $149.99, features a lightweight symmetrical shape, a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, and a high polling rate of up to 4KHz wirelessly. It also incorporates Magnetic-Force Keyplates for a faster response time and improved clicking speed.

The $199.99-valued Pro Wireless Keyboard offers a compact 75 percent form factor with custom Alienware Linear Mechanical Switches. It also allows users to customize keys and switches using the included puller tool, adapting to the diverse needs of professional gamers.

Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

