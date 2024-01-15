en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Alienware M16 R2 Unveiled at CES 2024: Power Meets Portability

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Alienware M16 R2 Unveiled at CES 2024: Power Meets Portability

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Alienware, a renowned name in the realm of gaming laptops, unveiled a sleeker, more compact version of its M16 gaming laptop, the M16 R2. Shrinking by 15% in comparison to its predecessor, the M16 R2 is a testament to Alienware’s pursuit of portability without compromising on performance.

Design and Portability

Reimagining the design blueprint of the gaming laptop, Alienware has shed the ‘thermal shelf’ at the rear, resulting in a 14% reduction in the laptop’s depth. This design overhaul has made the M16 R2 more travel-friendly, targeting a demographic that seeks a laptop versatile enough for both gaming and regular tasks, all while eschewing the flashy aesthetic typically associated with gaming devices.

Uncompromised Performance

Despite its reduced size, the M16 R2 doesn’t skimp on power. Users can configure it with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and up to a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Memory options go up to 64GB of DDR5, with an astounding 8TB of SSD storage. The M16 R2 is designed to handle heavy gaming sessions and multitasking with aplomb.

Notable Upgrades

The laptop boasts a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display with a swift 240Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive visual experience for gamers. It also houses a large 90Whr battery, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. This, coupled with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology, ensures more extended gaming sessions without being tethered to a power outlet. The laptop also incorporates Express Charge 2.0 for rapid charging, so gamers can get back to their adventures quicker. Audio has not been overlooked, with upgraded dual speakers lending an enhanced audio experience, adding to the overall gaming immersion.

The Alienware M16 R2, with its combination of improved design, portability, and powerful performance, is poised to become a sought-after choice for gamers on the move, effectively blurring the lines between gaming and mainstream laptops.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
5 mins ago
A Week of New Releases: Music, Movies, Documentaries, and More
This week, the entertainment landscape is ripe with a new offering of releases spanning across various streaming platforms. From the return of iconic bands to movie releases and captivating series, there is a multitude of options for enthusiasts of different genres. Music: The Return of the Bands Music lovers have something to cheer about as
A Week of New Releases: Music, Movies, Documentaries, and More
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
3 hours ago
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
Unveiling the Best Gaming Deals: A Comprehensive Guide for Gamers
3 hours ago
Unveiling the Best Gaming Deals: A Comprehensive Guide for Gamers
Hong Kong's Gambling Ordinance Under Scrutiny: Consumer Council Calls for Revision Amidst Online Gaming Concerns
33 mins ago
Hong Kong's Gambling Ordinance Under Scrutiny: Consumer Council Calls for Revision Amidst Online Gaming Concerns
Rin: The Last Child - A Mystical Journey Awaits in Space Fox Games' New Release
33 mins ago
Rin: The Last Child - A Mystical Journey Awaits in Space Fox Games' New Release
Splatoon 3: Team Big Man Emerges Victorious in Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest
44 mins ago
Splatoon 3: Team Big Man Emerges Victorious in Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest
Latest Headlines
World News
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
8 seconds
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
15 seconds
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
18 seconds
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
28 seconds
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
32 seconds
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
38 seconds
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
1 min
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy
4 mins
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
4 mins
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
38 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app